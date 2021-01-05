Trending

Uttar Pradesh Shopkeeper Arrested For Selling Shoes With 'Thakur' Written On Sole

The complaint was registered under sections 153-A, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The shopkeeper identified as Nasir has been taken in police custody.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   5 Jan 2021 2:44 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-01-05T20:23:31+05:30
Writer : Pallavi Sharma | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Pallavi Sharma
Uttar Pradesh Shopkeeper Arrested For Selling Shoes With Thakur Written On Sole

Image Credits: Twitter

An FIR was registered with the Uttar Pradesh Police against a shopkeeper and an unidentified company in Bulandshahr for selling shoes with "Thakur" written on the sole. The complaint was registered under sections 153-A ( Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The shopkeeper identified as Nasir has been taken in police custody.

The complaint was registered by the Bajrang Dal leader Vishal Chuhan on January 4. He said that he visited a shop in GT road, Bulandshashr to buy a pair of shoes. While shopping, he saw Thakur written on the sole of most of the footwear.

"In the said case, the police station Gulavathi has registered a case under relevant sections. The accused named in the indictment is in police custody and investigation is underway," Bulandshahr Police tweeted.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Pallavi Sharma

Pallavi Sharma

contributor

Pallavi a post-graduate diploma holder in broadcast journalism is a dance enthusiast who loves to cook, passionate about sketching, takes work and life as it comes with her positive attitude driving them both.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Pallavi Sharma

Pallavi Sharma

contributor

Pallavi a post-graduate diploma holder in broadcast journalism is a dance enthusiast who loves to cook, passionate about sketching, takes work and life as it comes with her positive attitude driving them both.

