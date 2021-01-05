An FIR was registered with the Uttar Pradesh Police against a shopkeeper and an unidentified company in Bulandshahr for selling shoes with "Thakur" written on the sole. The complaint was registered under sections 153-A ( Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The shopkeeper identified as Nasir has been taken in police custody.

The complaint was registered by the Bajrang Dal leader Vishal Chuhan on January 4. He said that he visited a shop in GT road, Bulandshashr to buy a pair of shoes. While shopping, he saw Thakur written on the sole of most of the footwear.

An FIR was registered with the Uttar Pradesh Police against a shopkeeper and an unidentified company in Bulandshahr for selling shoes with "Thakur" written on the sole. pic.twitter.com/88UsEA8Bv3 — The Logical Indian (@LogicalIndians) January 5, 2021

"In the said case, the police station Gulavathi has registered a case under relevant sections. The accused named in the indictment is in police custody and investigation is underway," Bulandshahr Police tweeted.



Also Read: Mumbai Man, YouTube Channel Barred For Allegedly Reporting Defamatory Stories On Adani Group