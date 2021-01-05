Mumbai Man, YouTube Channel Barred For Allegedly Reporting Defamatory Stories On Adani Group

Ahmedabad city civil court has restrained a Mumbai resident Vikas Dubey and YouTube channel 'Loktantra TV' from reporting and circulating any defamatory story, article, video and tweets concerning Adani Agri Logistics Ltd, Panipat (AALL) and Adani Group.

The courts acted on a civil suit moved by AALL against Dubey, for allegedly spreading a defamatory video against the company, and sought damages to the tune of ₹5 crores.

Dubey's video was run on a YouTube channel named Loktantra TV. The court has prohibited the release of any video related to the company.

In its order, the court directed that Dubey and his agents be restrained from publishing, issuing, distributing, and carrying out any reports or articles concerning AALL and the Adani group, The Indian Express reported.

If the statements made in the video are read carefully, they are disrespectful, derogatory to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as the plaintiff company, the Chamber judge at the civil court Chirayu Adhyaru stated in the order.

"Such statements also do not appear to be based on actual happenings but to achieve sensationalism and publication of news they have been made," the judge added.

In December last year, the civil suit was filed by AALL's authorised signatory Vipul Pramodrai Uchit. As of now, there has been no response from the YouTube channel Loktantra TV.

Dubey, 36, has nearly 22 complaints registered against him across the country. Late year, he had spent 14 days in prison, on charges of inciting a crowd of migrant workers to gather outside Mumbai's Bandra railway station in April, under the assumption that special trains had been planned to take them home.

