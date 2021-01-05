"Pity Intellect Of Some Doctors": UP CM Adityanath Questions Doctors Opposing Surgeries By Ayurveda Docs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, January 4, said that he pities the intellect of doctors, who have opposed the central government's decision to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform surgeries.



The CM claimed that the world's first surgeon practised Ayurveda and that surgery was the gift of the discipline that requires more research and awareness.

"I feel surprised and sorry about the intellect of some doctors, who opposed the approval granted to Ayurvedic doctors to conduct operations. The first surgeon belonged to Ayurveda, and it is Ayurveda that gave us this stream," Adityanath during the press conference.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) have objected to the Centre's decision allowing AYUSH streams, including Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy to be trained to perform general surgical procedures. They stated that surgery was a part of modern medical science and could not be mixed up with Ayurveda.

The organisation said the move would lead to "mixopathy" and expressed concerns about the quality of care the patients would receive.



Emphasising the importance of a healthy lifestyle, the CM instructed the officials to promote 'health and wellness tourism', and focus on building more yoga and wellness centres. This could help the state become the world's next health tourism destination, he added.



The officials have been directed to prepare a list of specialists working in UP and across India, whom people can consult. The consultations should be provided free of cost through a website. The website should also mention the dates of their availability, along with other details.

Adityanath said the importance of Ayurveda had been realised majorly during the coronavirus pandemic, with the surge in demand for turmeric, ginger, tulsi and Indian 'karha', an ayurvedic drink, increased worldwide.

The CM advised the 1,065 Ayurveda and homoeopathy doctors, who received the appointment letters to spend time beyond their official working hours to understand and research the field and publicise their disciplines.

Adityanath said the Ayurveda field was lagging, compared to other medical disciplines because no attempts were made to promote research in the field for years.

