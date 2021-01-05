After Major Trolling, Fortune Oil Pulls Down Old Ad Featuring Sourav Ganguly

A week after former Indian cricket team's captain Sourav Ganguly suffered a cardiac arrest, Adani Wilmar, the company that manufactures Fortune Rice Bran cooking oil, has stopped its advertisements featuring the cricketer.

The Fortune Rice Bran oil, advertised as heart-healthy oil, is being heavily criticised on social media.

Ogilvy & Mather, the creative agency for the brand, is working on a fresh redressal campaign for the brand.

Sourav Ganguly, 48, was rushed to Kolkata's Woodlands hospital on Saturday afternoon after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The cricketer had an angioplasty operation done on him and is expected to be discharged on Wednesday.

Following the news of his health condition, netizens took to Twitter targetting advertisements of the cooking oil featuring Ganguly.

Should you trust Adani's Fortune ? pic.twitter.com/mRc5x4yraA — Pankaj Jain (@pj77in) January 2, 2021





Sourav Ganguly undergoes angioplasty after suffering a heart attack even using adani fortune oil.

😜😆😆 pic.twitter.com/CWvUwZ9OaH — Prashanth KB (@PrashanthKB8) January 3, 2021

They used a successful cricketer to promote their product

Had it been an unfamiliar face, we would never know what happens to person promoting the product — RG (@NattuKaaKaa) January 3, 2021

Dada @SGanguly99 get well soon. Always promote tested and tried products. Be Self conscious and careful. God bless.#SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/pB9oUtTh0r — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) January 3, 2021

Remembering the ad, "40 ke ho gye to kya jeena chhod doge", I wonder the condition of the brand manager of Fortune Rice Bran Oil. Get well soon dada! @SGanguly99 #Dada #Ganguly

Link of Ad:https://t.co/KC0Gxt3AoZ — abhinav pathak ⏳📚 (@abhinavdiaries) January 2, 2021

Brand ambassador of Fortune heart healthy oil admitted for an Heart Attack. 😀 pic.twitter.com/9xeTaTKquq — Sajid Hussain 🇮🇳 (@SajidHabibi) January 3, 2021

Ganguly had three blocked coronary arteries and a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

"Treating doctors will be keeping a constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures daily at home once discharged," Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata said.

Also Read: One Year After JNU Attack, No Action Against Masked Goons Who Attacked Students, Professors