After Major Trolling, Fortune Oil Pulls Down Old Ad Featuring Sourav Ganguly

The former Indian cricket team's captain was admitted to hospital after he suffered a mild heart attack on Saturday.

5 Jan 2021
Image Credit: The Indian Express

A week after former Indian cricket team's captain Sourav Ganguly suffered a cardiac arrest, Adani Wilmar, the company that manufactures Fortune Rice Bran cooking oil, has stopped its advertisements featuring the cricketer.

The Fortune Rice Bran oil, advertised as heart-healthy oil, is being heavily criticised on social media.

Ogilvy & Mather, the creative agency for the brand, is working on a fresh redressal campaign for the brand.

Sourav Ganguly, 48, was rushed to Kolkata's Woodlands hospital on Saturday afternoon after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The cricketer had an angioplasty operation done on him and is expected to be discharged on Wednesday.

Following the news of his health condition, netizens took to Twitter targetting advertisements of the cooking oil featuring Ganguly.


Ganguly had three blocked coronary arteries and a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

"Treating doctors will be keeping a constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures daily at home once discharged," Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata said.

