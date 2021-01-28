UP: Farmers Vacated From Protest Site In Baghpat, Police Say No Force Used

The Baghpat administration on Wednesday (January 27) night removed protesters from a protest site in the district after "receiving a request from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)" which said that it had to complete pending construction work, NDTV reported.

Baghpat Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar Singh said, "NHAI had written to us because their work was getting obstructed due to the protests. We had come here to get the site vacated. The protesters including few elderly people left the site peacefully."

The police removed the farmers who were protesting since December 19 on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway.

Latest visuals from Baraut area in Baghpat where police removed the agitating farmers last night.



Baghpat ADM said, "NHAI wrote a letter requesting for completion of their work which was being delayed by protesting farmers." pic.twitter.com/7eyEENqzDF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2021

As per the police, ADM Amit Kumar, ASP Manish Kumar Mishra, SDM Durgesh Mishra, and CO Alok Singh interacted with the farmers' representatives for over two-and-half hours, but they could not reach a mutual decision. After the meeting, the police asked the farmers to remove their belongings from the protest site and return to their homes.



"We did not use any force to remove the protesters. The elderly people, including a mentally unsound person, were sent to their homes," Singh said.

When the cops were asked why two protesters were taken in an ambulance, and if they were taken to a hospital, the police said that they used an ambulance to send the protesters back home.

The Additional District Magistrate also said that nobody got injured and maintained that no force was used to vacate the protest site.

