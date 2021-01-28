"India Won't Tolerate Insult Of National Flag At Red Fort," Says Govt

One day after protesting farmers clashed with Delhi Police in the national capital, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday, January 27, said that "India will not tolerate the insult of its national flag at Red Fort."

After two months of peaceful protests and 11 rounds of negotiations with the government, the farmers' protest took a violent turn. One protester died and hundreds of police personnel were injured, as protesters resorted to vandalism while entering the Red Fort.

"The manner in which there was violence in Delhi yesterday, the more it is condemned, the less it is. Action should be against all of those who instigated others. India won't tolerate the manner in which the Tricolour was insulted at the Red Fort," the minister said.

Addressing a press conference, Javadekar also attacked the Congress party saying that "those who have lost in polls are trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the country."

Demanding an apology from Congress and Rahul Gandhi, Javadekar said, "The opposition party cannot escape its responsibility as it is in power in Punjab." He said that the state government should have arrested criminal elements as a precautionary measure as people drove their tractors from there to Delhi.

"Rahul Gandhi wasn't only supporting protest but also instigating. It was the same during CAA, Congress holds rallies, they instigate people to take to streets and agitation begins the next day. It happened during this agitation too. They instigated farmers," the union minister said.

The minister also rubbished links of actor Deep Sidhu, who was among protesters at the Red Fort, with the BJP.

"These parties want violence and unrest in the country at any cost so that they could exploit it," he said.

Meanwhile, Farmer unions on Wednesday called off their proposed march to the Parliament on February 1.

