Who Is Deep Sidhu? Actor Who Farmers Blame For Tractor Rally Violence, Red Fort Chaos

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has come under the radar for allegedly instigating the protesters to enter Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Tuesday, January 26.



Several farmer unions have blamed Sidhu and gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana for rampaging around the historic Red Fort. Some called Sidhu an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party, because of his association with actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol.

Who Is Deep Sidhu?

The Punjabi actor from Muktsar district gained prominence after acting with actor turned politician Sunny Deol in a 2018 film 'Jora Das Numbria'.

Sidhu was considered as Sunny Deol's aide when the later contested Lok Sabha elections in 2019 from Gurdaspur. However, the actor has since disassociated himself from Sidhu and his family, even through social media posts.

In fact, yesterday after the clashes, Deol took to social media and posted another statement: "Today what happened at Red Fort has saddened me. I had earlier too, on December 6, made it clear that neither my family nor I have anything to do with Deep Sidhu."

Ever since the protest started, Sidhu has been among various prominent faces who came out supporting the farmers. He started sharing his views on his Facebook page.

Along with other artists, he had given a call for a sit-in protest at the Shambhu border (Delhi-Haryana). With rising popularity, he was also viewed as a threat to farmer unions, who accused him of diverting the attention from the actual concerns they have been voicing.

According to the NDTV report, he is believed to have played a role in diverting the tractor rally from the said route and then leading them to the Red Fort. Afterwards, he returned to the Singhu border and was heckled by farmers who accused him of misleading protesters.

He is known to quote Martin Luther King and Sikh separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. His speeches are said to be focused on the demand for more rights for states, the media report read.

