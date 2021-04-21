Trending

Uttar Pradesh Police Gets Clean Chit On Vikas Dubey Encounter Case

"The media carried so many stories against the UP police, but none gave any evidence"

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   21 April 2021 9:36 AM GMT
Writer : Susmita Modak | Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credit: NDTV

An inquiry commission was set up to probe the case of the killing of Gangster Vikas Dubey. In its report submitted, it blamed the media, the public, and the criminal's family for not coming forward with proof. In the inquiry report, it is stated that there is no evidence against the Uttar Pradesh Police in the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey after his arrest last year, 2020.

Clean Chit To UP Police

In July 2020, Kanpur cops raided the Bikaru village in search of Vikas Dubey, where the team was ambushed by his associates. As a result, eight policemen were shot dead and lost their lives during the fierce gun battle with Vikas Dubey's associates. After a week, Vikas Dubey was arrested by the UP Police in Madhya Pradesh and was brought back to Uttar Pradesh. While returning back to Uttar Pradesh, Vikas snatched the policeman's gun and tried to escape. It was alleged that the encounter was set up by Uttar Pradesh. Following the outcry, a Judicial panel was set up by Supreme Court to investigate. The judicial panel had a three-member inquiry committee headed by Justice BS Chauhan. After investigating for eight months, the panel has given a clean chit to the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Media Did Not Give Evidence To Support Claim


The panel report stated, there is "no material evidence" against the police force about the encounter, but there is "sufficient material" to support it, "We did our best to collect evidence, asking the public and media to give their version. The media carried so many stories against the UP police, but none gave any evidence," reported NDTV. According to sources, the commission raises questions on the media by saying, "Why did the media not come forward to give evidence against UP police? The committee further said to the media to be more careful about their saying and supporting the stories. They should have helped the commission with the investigation by giving shreds of evidence.


Also Read: Opposition Slam The Referral Slip System For Admitting In Hospitals In Uttar Pradesh

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Susmita Modak

(Remote Intern)

Always love to raise the unraised matter. In a world of worries, she is always ready to come over her comfort zone and to take the step ahead of spreading awareness.

Kishan Rao

contributor

He believes in the philosophy of it is not a race to win but to create his own track. He has his opinions and realizes that every day is a learning.

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

