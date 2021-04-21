Uttar Pradesh Police Gets Clean Chit On Vikas Dubey Encounter Case

An inquiry commission was set up to probe the case of the killing of Gangster Vikas Dubey. In its report submitted, it blamed the media, the public, and the criminal's family for not coming forward with proof. In the inquiry report, it is stated that there is no evidence against the Uttar Pradesh Police in the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey after his arrest last year, 2020.

Clean Chit To UP Police



In July 2020, Kanpur cops raided the Bikaru village in search of Vikas Dubey, where the team was ambushed by his associates. As a result, eight policemen were shot dead and lost their lives during the fierce gun battle with Vikas Dubey's associates. After a week, Vikas Dubey was arrested by the UP Police in Madhya Pradesh and was brought back to Uttar Pradesh. While returning back to Uttar Pradesh, Vikas snatched the policeman's gun and tried to escape. It was alleged that the encounter was set up by Uttar Pradesh. Following the outcry, a Judicial panel was set up by Supreme Court to investigate. The judicial panel had a three-member inquiry committee headed by Justice BS Chauhan. After investigating for eight months, the panel has given a clean chit to the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Media Did Not Give Evidence To Support Claim







The panel report stated, there is "no material evidence" against the police force about the encounter, but there is "sufficient material" to support it, "We did our best to collect evidence, asking the public and media to give their version. The media carried so many stories against the UP police, but none gave any evidence," reported NDTV. According to sources, the commission raises questions on the media by saying, "Why did the media not come forward to give evidence against UP police? The committee further said to the media to be more careful about their saying and supporting the stories. They should have helped the commission with the investigation by giving shreds of evidence.





