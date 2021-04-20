Opposition Slam The Referral Slip System For Admitting In Hospitals In Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh, India's most populated state, is one of the states bearing the brunt of the pandemic. Patients face server difficulties admitting their kin and relatives due to the referral system implemented by the Uttar Pradesh government. Patients face challenges in getting their relatives or family members admitted to the hospitals without referral slips. Many opposition parties have called for the repeal of the referral slip system.

What Is The Referral Slip System ?

The Chief Medical Officer releases the referral slips. The slips are needed for hospitals to admit the patients and their family members who might also be infected. There have been multiple reports of patients facing difficulties in obtaining the slip. Opposition leaders have criticized this system of referral slips criticized for being used as a tool of harassment of patients adding to the challenges they face due to the pandemic.

योगी जी, आप संत भी हैं, मैं आपसे हाथ जोड़कर प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि कोविड मरीज़ की भर्ती के लिये CMO की चिट्ठी का प्रतिबंध हटा दीजिये। 🙏



— Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) April 20, 2021

On Monday, the Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi wrote to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to simplify the process and said, "this system has become a means of harassment for patients already facing trouble. Due to this, people are forced to wait for long hours. Many have lost their lives while waiting", reported The Times of India.

Uttar Pradesh has breached the 2 Lakh mark inactive cases, thereby becoming the second most affected state in India. It recorded 28,287 new Covid cases and 167 deaths over 24 hours, taking the total deaths to close to 10,000.

