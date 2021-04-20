In The Midst Of Curfew, Delhi Police Swiftly Organizes A Green Corridor For Oxygen Tankers To Reach Hospitals

On Monday, a hospital in Paschim Vihar with 235 Covid-19 patients had run out of oxygen. Balaji Hospital had the patients kept without any oxygen support and were awaiting the arrival of tankers from Noida and Faridabad. Due to the night curfew that has been imposed, the tankers were not allowed to move and had to be halted by the police. Thankfully, the police sensed the gravity of the matter and organised a Green Corridor for the immediate passing of oxygen tankers.

Delhi Police Acts Swiftly

There were two oxygen tankers, with one carrying 14,000 litres of oxygen and the other 5,500 litres. In this hour of crisis, the Delhi Police did not only pave the way for the two oxygen tankers but also made arrangements so that more oxygen tanks could reach other hospitals with a shortage of oxygen. As a result of this, fifteen oxygen cylinders were sent to Agrasen Hospital; ten oxygen cylinders were sent to Saroj Hospital and Fortis Hospital and five were sent to ILBS Vasant Kunj Hospital. On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the centre has allegedly reduced Delhi's quota for medical oxygen and instead diverted it to the other states. "Oxygen has become an emergency in Delhi," tweeted Kejriwal, making Delhi an add on to the list of states that have reported shortage of oxygen supply for medical usage, reported NDTV.



The national capital recorded 240 deaths in a day which is the highest ever since the pandemic broke out last year. Delhi recorded a threatening surpass in the number of daily Covid-19 positive cases, mounting to 23,000 infections on Monday. In view of this, Delhi has announced a six-day lockdown in Delhi till 5 am of next Monday. However, all essential services like delivery of food and pharmaceutical, medical facilities and hospitals, media etc., will be allowed to continue in their usual manner. "The six-day lockdown will help us arrange more beds and supplies," said the CM.





Also Read: FIR Launched Against Four Airlines By Delhi Government For Failing To Check Covid Reports Of Maharashtra Flyers