FIR Launched Against Four Airlines By Delhi Government For Failing To Check Covid Reports Of Maharashtra Flyers

On Sunday, the Delhi Government lodged an FIR against four airlines that allegedly failed to check the COVID reports of all the passengers travelling to the country's national capital from Maharashtra.

The orders were issued by Arvind Kejriwal's government for taking action against the four airlines; Indigo, Vistara, SpiceJet, and Air Asia.

Delhi government lodges FIR against four airlines --IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet, & AirAsia for failing to check negative RT-PCR COVID reports of passengers travelling to the national capital from Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

The further proceedings will be overtaken under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Government issued a new set of rules and guidelines due to the surge in COVID cases. The new guidelines ordered that a negative RT-PCR report from ICMR approved lab not earlier than 72 hours is mandatory for all the passengers travelling from Maharashtra to Delhi. Passengers without the COVID-test report are to be quarantined for 14 days, and those who are reported positive will be quarantined for 10 days either at the hospital or at home. These guidelines were asked to follow till April 30.

Regarding the issue, the spokesperson of Air Asia said, "AirAsia India confirms that we are in compliance with guidelines and protocols issued by the respective regulatory bodies. We would also like to clarify that we have not received any information from any authority on this matter", reported Hindustan Times.

Indigo said that they have not received any FIR in respect of the Delhi government's guideline. Meanwhile, Vistara and Spicejet have not released any statement.

Arvind Kejriwal has urged the Central government for more beds and oxygen. He also imposed a week-long curfew from April 19 at 10 p.m. to Monday, April 26 at 6 .a.m. to curb the surge in coronavirus.

Also read: Delhi Undergoes A Week-Long Curfew To Break The Chain Of Transmission