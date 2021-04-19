Trending

FIR Launched Against Four Airlines By Delhi Government For Failing To Check Covid Reports Of Maharashtra Flyers

Earlier this month, the Delhi Government issued a new set of rules and guidelines due to the surge in COVID cases. The new guidelines ordered that a negative RT-PCR report from ICMR approved lab not earlier than 72 hours is mandatory for all the passengers travelling from Maharashtra to Delhi.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   19 April 2021 11:42 AM GMT
Writer : Susmita Modak | Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
FIR Launched Against Four Airlines By Delhi Government For Failing To Check Covid Reports Of Maharashtra Flyers

Image Credit: Wikimedia

On Sunday, the Delhi Government lodged an FIR against four airlines that allegedly failed to check the COVID reports of all the passengers travelling to the country's national capital from Maharashtra.

The orders were issued by Arvind Kejriwal's government for taking action against the four airlines; Indigo, Vistara, SpiceJet, and Air Asia.

The further proceedings will be overtaken under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Government issued a new set of rules and guidelines due to the surge in COVID cases. The new guidelines ordered that a negative RT-PCR report from ICMR approved lab not earlier than 72 hours is mandatory for all the passengers travelling from Maharashtra to Delhi. Passengers without the COVID-test report are to be quarantined for 14 days, and those who are reported positive will be quarantined for 10 days either at the hospital or at home. These guidelines were asked to follow till April 30.

Regarding the issue, the spokesperson of Air Asia said, "AirAsia India confirms that we are in compliance with guidelines and protocols issued by the respective regulatory bodies. We would also like to clarify that we have not received any information from any authority on this matter", reported Hindustan Times.

Indigo said that they have not received any FIR in respect of the Delhi government's guideline. Meanwhile, Vistara and Spicejet have not released any statement.

Arvind Kejriwal has urged the Central government for more beds and oxygen. He also imposed a week-long curfew from April 19 at 10 p.m. to Monday, April 26 at 6 .a.m. to curb the surge in coronavirus.

Also read: Delhi Undergoes A Week-Long Curfew To Break The Chain Of Transmission

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Susmita Modak

Susmita Modak

(Remote Intern)

Always love to raise the unraised matter. In a world of worries, she is always ready to come over her comfort zone and to take the step ahead of spreading awareness.

Kishan Rao

Kishan Rao

contributor

He believes in the philosophy of it is not a race to win but to create his own track. He has his opinions and realizes that every day is a learning.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian