Caste discrimination
Rotis Fit For Dogs! UP Police Constable Breaks Down Over Poor Quality Of Mess Food

The Logical Indian Crew

'Rotis Fit For Dogs'! UP Police Constable Breaks Down Over Poor Quality Of Mess Food

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Uttar Pradesh,  12 Aug 2022 5:04 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The constable claimed that matters would not have reached this far had his higher-ups heard his complaints, and this demonstration was because he wanted UP CM Yogi Adityanath to listen to what he had to say.

The video of a police constable crying on a busy road in Uttar Pradesh over the poor quality of food served at the police mess is going viral on social media platforms and has triggered a massive online and offline row as a result.

The abovementioned constable, identified as Manoj Kumar from Firozabad by an Economic Times report, can be seen in the clip holding up his plate, which has rice and rotis and a bowl of dal.

One video starts with Kumar rushing into a busy traffic junction, crying loudly and urging motorists to stop and listen to his complaint regarding the food served. Furthermore, the constable sat down in the middle of the road with his plate and staged a demonstration.

In another similar video clip, Kumar can once again be seen breaking down and claiming that all his complaints regarding the poor food quality fell on deaf ears and that he is instead being threatened with dismissal.

'Want CM Adityanath To Take Action!'

"I told my senior, please eat 4-5 of these rotis. These are fit for dogs. Will, your children, eat this," he stated while sobbing bitterly.

He added that matters would not have reached this far had his higher-ups heard his complaints, and this demonstration is because he wants UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to listen to what he has to say.

"Every police personnel is allowed a batta for eating nutritional food. Is this that nutritional food?" he questioned in another clip.

Later on, Kumar was whisked away by other personnel, and the Firozabad police shared the post that there were 15 instances in the past when Kumar was punished for habitual indiscipline, negligence and absenteeism. Furthermore, a probe has also been ordered.

Also Read: Nearly 70% Of Indians Blame Local Authorities For Mosquito Menace, Finds Survey

