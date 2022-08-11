Nearly 70% Of Indians Blame Local Authorities For Mosquito Menace, Finds Survey

According to a survey conducted by LocalCircles, there has allegedly been no effort by numerous municipal corporations/panchayats to protect individuals from mosquito-borne diseases in the last 45 days, and most have not undertaken the fogging exercise to contain mosquito breeding.

More than 70 per cent of respondents had reported that no preventive exercise like fogging had been undertaken in the past six weeks. The survey received over 10,000 responses from Indians residing in 352 districts of the country, reported News18.

Findings Of The Survey

As per the report, nearly 61 per cent of the participants were men, while 39 per cent were women. Furthermore, 43 per cent of respondents were from tier 1 districts, while 31 per cent and 26 per cent of respondents were from tier 2, 3, 4 and rural districts.

Approximately 60 per cent of respondents alleged that the situation was no different in 2022 compared to the past years. Nearly 17 per cent of households have been affected due to mosquito-borne diseases over the past 3 years, amounting to 6 per cent on average each year.

It further stated that in case the percentage is applied to the country's 350 million households, it amounts to approximately 21 million households having one or more family members falling sick every year to a mosquito-borne disease which is relatively significant to drive actions against the mosquito menace on high priority.

Lack Of Fogging!

Mosquito-borne diseases like chikungunya, dengue, malaria, etc., spread over 70 per cent out of 12,411 respondents in the first poll shared their dismay that the local panchayat or municipal corporation has not conducted any anti-mosquito fogging over the past six weeks.

As per the survey, 17 per cent of respondents further stated that fogging to prevent mosquito breeding is also never done regularly in their locality. In comparison, 54 per cent revealed that no steps had been taken over the past 45 days by the local authorities to contain or prevent mosquitoes in their area.

However, 15 per cent of respondents revealed that anti- mosquito fogging had been done once in their area, while another 12 per cent shared that the local bodies or authorities had done repeated fogging.

