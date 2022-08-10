Bathing & Yoga Inside Potholes: Kerala Man's Unique Protest To Draw Attention Towards Dire Roads

Two young individuals from Pandikkad in Kerala's Malappuram district staged an out-of-the-box protest against the dire road conditions by performing yoga and taking a bath in a pothole.

The two above-mentioned social workers- Azhar Mohammed and Hamza Porali, set out with a mug, bucket, bath towel and soap to stage their protest. Then the two picked out one of the deepest potholes on the street, which connects Palakkad and Pandikkad, reported News18.

A Unique Protest

The locals in the area tried numerous times to raise the problem of the wretched condition of the roads and held numerous protests as well. However, there has not been any solution.

So, the two activists took it upon themselves to stage this unique protest to grab the attention of the public.

The video shows Hamza changing their robe and starting batching in the dirty water inside the pothole as commuters and onlookers watch.



After the bath, Hamza switched up his protest style and started doing different yoga poses as his friend captured it on camera. Both Azhar and Hamza stated that they wanted to seek the recognition of the authorities.

Local MLA Gets Involved

A clip of the entire protest is going viral on social platforms where Hamza can be seen performing different yoga moves before UA Latheef, MLA of the Manjeri constituency.

As per reports, Latheef told the activist that he should "plant four or five banana trees in the pothole".

When the MLA reached the spot, a few people had already gathered to support the two protestors. Later, the MLA reportedly stated that he had brought the roads' dire condition to Minister for Public Works PA Mohamed Riyas.

Hamza has been doing protests on several issues earlier too. He had also staged a lonely protest against the fuel price hike by carrying a speaker on his shoulders through Pandikkad town.

