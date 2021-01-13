Karnataka Muslim Man Booked Under "Love Jihad" In UP After Parents Allege He "Lured" Daughter

A Muslim man from Bijapur district of Karnataka was booked under anti-conversion law in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur for allegedly luring a Hindu girl.

The police said that the man, identified as Mehboob who lived near Indi Railway station in Bijapur district, had lured a Hindu teen by hiding his identity, reported Deccan Herald.

The girl's father, a resident of Chiluatal area in Gorakhpur lodged an FIR alleging that his daughter was a victim of 'love jihad', the police said.

He told police that Mehboob was in touch with his daughter for over a year, posing as a Hindu guy.

Police said that the girl had left home for her college last week but did not return. The family members alleged that Mehboob had 'kidnapped' the girl.

A police team had left for Bijapur to trace the girl and arrest the Muslim youth, sources said.

According to the officials, around 35 cases of love jihad have been lodged ever since the new law came into effect in the state.

At least two cases of 'Love Jihad' had failed to pass the initial legal test in the state. In one of the cases, the court-ordered release of two arrested Muslim youths after the police failed to produce any evidence against them and in another, the court stayed the arrest of a Muslim man, who had been booked under the new law.

The new law provides for a maximum imprisonment of up to ten years and also a fine for religious conversion through deceit, force, allurement or any other fraudulent means or for the purpose of marriage.

