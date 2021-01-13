Trending

Maharashtra: Woman Accuses Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde Of Rape

The woman said she had written to Mumbai police commissioner on January 10, claiming that the minister repeatedly raped her in 2006.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   13 Jan 2021 10:27 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-01-13T15:58:59+05:30
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M


Image Credit: The New Indian Express 

A 37-year-old woman has accused Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde of raping her. She also claimed that the Mumbai police ignored her complaint.

The minister has denied the allegations and claimed that he is being framed in the case, and the complainant and her sister are blackmailing him, reported The New Indian Express.

Munde, however, confessed he was in a relationship with the complainant's sister and her two children.

The woman said she had written to Mumbai police commissioner on January 10, claiming that the minister repeatedly raped her in 2006. She even claimed that she approached Oshiwara police earlier, but her complaint was rejected. Munde said that the woman's allegations are a part of a conspiracy against him. He clarified that he was in a relationship with the complainant's sister, and both of them have two children.

He even added that his wife, family, and friends were aware of this relationship and that the two children have been accepted by his family.

He also said that the woman has been blackmailing him since 2019. Munde had filed a complaint earlier and even moved to Bombay High Court seeking a stay on the distribution of defamatory content against him.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Rakshitha R



contributor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Shubhendu Deshmukh



Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M



Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

