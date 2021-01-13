Maharashtra: Woman Accuses Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde Of Rape

A 37-year-old woman has accused Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde of raping her. She also claimed that the Mumbai police ignored her complaint.

The minister has denied the allegations and claimed that he is being framed in the case, and the complainant and her sister are blackmailing him, reported The New Indian Express.

Munde, however, confessed he was in a relationship with the complainant's sister and her two children.

The woman said she had written to Mumbai police commissioner on January 10, claiming that the minister repeatedly raped her in 2006. She even claimed that she approached Oshiwara police earlier, but her complaint was rejected. Munde said that the woman's allegations are a part of a conspiracy against him. He clarified that he was in a relationship with the complainant's sister, and both of them have two children.

He even added that his wife, family, and friends were aware of this relationship and that the two children have been accepted by his family.

He also said that the woman has been blackmailing him since 2019. Munde had filed a complaint earlier and even moved to Bombay High Court seeking a stay on the distribution of defamatory content against him.