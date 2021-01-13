Facebook Suspends Over 17 Disinformation Networks On Its Platforms In December

Facebook Inc. on Tuesday, said it suspended over 17 disinformation networks on its platforms in December. This is reportedly the largest monthly takedown, according to the company.



The US tech giant has suspended them for using fake identities and other forms of so-called "coordinated inauthentic behaviour." More than 2,800 such accounts and pages on its main platforms and photo-sharing site, Instagram, were held off, reported NDTV.

The activity spanned 11 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Morocco, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. The networks in these countries focussed mostly on forthcoming elections and were run by domestic groups, Facebook said.

The company said in its blog post, "Deceptive campaigns like these raise a complex challenge by blurring the line between healthy public debate and manipulation."

Three of the networks announced on Tuesday were first exposed last month. They were used by rival French and Russian groups to spread competing narratives in the Central African Republic, ahead of the country's parliamentary election.

Facebook's operations chief Sheryl Sandberg said on Monday that the company had no plans to unblock US President Donald Trump's accounts as it clamped down on a misleading phrase that has become a rallying cry for Trump's supporters.

