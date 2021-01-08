Trending

UP: 19-Yr-Old Battles For Life After Neighbour Rapes, Throws Her Off Terrace In Moradabad

The 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped and thrown off the terrace by her neighbour in UP's Moradabad district late Monday night.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   8 Jan 2021 9:14 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-01-08T15:17:56+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credit: The Times Of India

A 19-year-old girl from Moradabad is fighting for her life after she was allegedly raped and thrown off the terrace of her house by her neighbour on January 4. The horrific incident comes amid nationwide outrage over the brutal gang-rape and murder of a 50-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun.

The father of the girl, in his complaint to the police, said that their neighbour, identified as Arvind Singh, sneaked into his daughter's room through the terrace late on Monday night, Times Now reported. He held her at gunpoint and took her to the terrace where he raped her. When the girl made attempts to escape, he threw her off the terrace and fled, the father claimed.

Soon after the family found her lying on the ground, she was taken to a nearby district hospital for treatment.

According to her family, her condition is "serious".

"Her backbone is fractured, she had head injuries. The district hospital had referred her to the Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College in Meerut," the girl's brother said.

Meanwhile, the police have nabbed the accused and booked him for rape, trespass and voluntarily causing hurt under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The horrific incident comes after two days after a 50-year-old Anganwadi worker was gang-raped and killed allegedly by a priest and his two aides in Budaun district. All three accused have now been arrested.

The brutal incident occurred when the 50-year-old woman, who worked as an Anganwadi worker, went to a temple on Sunday evening and never returned.

The post-mortem report of the deceased has confirmed that she suffered injuries after an iron rod was inserted into her private parts and her leg was also fractured. According to the report, the woman's ribs were broken and her left lung suffered damage during the assault. The woman's death has been attributed to excessive bleeding and shock.

Also Read: Badaun Horror: Gruesome Details Of 50-Yr-Old Gang-Raped, Murdered Emerge In Autopsy

