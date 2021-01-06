Badaun Horror: Gruesome Details Of 50-Yr-Old Gang-Raped, Murdered Emerge In Autopsy

In yet another horrific incident that brings back memories of 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder, a 50-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district was gang-raped and murdered. The incident was reported from a village under Ughaiti police station area.

The brutal incident occurred when the 50-year-old woman, who worked as an Anganwadi worker, went to a temple on Sunday evening and never returned, News18 reported.

The post-mortem report of the deceased has confirmed that she suffered injuries after an iron rod was inserted into her private parts and her leg was also fractured. According to the report, the woman's ribs were broken and her left lung suffered damage during the assault. The woman's death has been attributed to excessive bleeding and shock.

Visuals from the woman's village residence show her body on a cot, surrounded by her family. A yellow cloth covering her lower body appears to be drenched in blood and one of her legs seems to be bent at the foot.

The police have booked three people including a priest and a driver based on a complaint filed by the woman's family.



The victim's son said that his mother's body was found dumped at their residence in the night by the three accused.



The police have filed a case under relevant sections including 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code. Budaun police chief Sankalp Sharma has confirmed two arrests and assured that disciplinary action against local policemen for negligence in underway.

"Case has been registered against 3 people under Sections 376 (rape)& 302 (murder) of IPC. 4 teams have been formed the nab to the accused," says SSP Sankalp Sharma. (05.01) pic.twitter.com/eesXAU4gmm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 6, 2021

Kumar also revealed that a bounty of Rs 50,000 has been announced to nab the other culprit.



"The preliminary inquiry has found that the local police station in-charge was negligent in handling the case. I have ordered his suspension," Sharma said.

Family members of the victim alleged that the police station officer of Ughaiti, Ravendra Pratap Singh, did not act despite their complaint. The body was sent for post-mortem only 18 hours after the brutal incident took place.

Netizens have compared the brutal incident to the 2012 Nirbhaya incident where a young woman was gang-raped inside a running bus in New Delhi. She had later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Singapore.

The details of the gang rape of the woman in Badaun in Uttar Pradesh are horrific beyond words. The depravity of the crime, the brutalising of her private parts which eventually led to her death evoke memories of Nirbhaya. This is no country for women. — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) January 6, 2021





I hang my head in Shame !https://t.co/HPBtghmju1 — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) January 6, 2021

UP's Badaun - Anganwadi worker goes to temple, where mahant and his men subject her to torture like the Delhi 2012 case: gang rape, iron rod inserted into private parts. Meanwhile the CM is busy waging war on interfaith love. Shame! https://t.co/T7d2YYyypI — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) January 6, 2021

Nirbhaya's character was questioned for being out with her lover at night.



Now what did this woman do to deserve to get her lungs crushed, limbs broken n private parts mut!lated,



Go to a temple in UP? — 🌼｡☆✼★Be.E.No★✼☆｡🌼 (@RebelGeek1111) January 6, 2021

Broken ribs & leg, rod inserted in private parts : Another Nirbhaya type of Gangrape & Murder in Uttar Pradesh in Place of worship !



The Accused Mahant baba,Satyanarayan and his Aides vedram & Jaispal has been Arrested #UttarPradeshHorror pic.twitter.com/GXfWqPwABU — faizan (@faizan0008) January 6, 2021













Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma said that they have taken cognisance of the matter.



The horrific incident comes months after a Dalit woman from UP's Hathras died after she was allegedly gang-raped and brutalised by four upper-caste men in her village.

