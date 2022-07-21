All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Because Im Dalit: UP Minister Dinesh Khatik Resigns From Cabinet Alleging Discrimination, Corruption

Image Credit- Twitter/ Dinesh Khatik/ ArmyOfYogi, ZeeBiz

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Because I'm Dalit': UP Minister Dinesh Khatik Resigns From Cabinet Alleging Discrimination, Corruption

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Uttar Pradesh,  21 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the minister wrote, "My letters are not answered, and I have not been given any powers because I am a Dalit Minister."

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Dinesh Khatik, an influential Dalit leader from western Uttar Pradesh, was inducted as minister of state (MoS) for jal shakti in September last year. However, on Tuesday, July 19, he resigned from the Yogi Adityanath government levelling severe charges of discrimination and corruption in the Cabinet.

Khatik, on Wednesday, July 20, sent his resignation from the state council of ministers, alleging that officials of his ministry were discriminating against him because of his caste.

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the minister wrote, "My letters are not answered, and I have not been given any powers because I am a Dalit Minister," quoted The Hindu.

What Is The Matter?

A two-time legislator from the Hastinapur (reserved) constituency in the Meerut district mentioned one instance where he sought information on July 9 about the issue of corruption in the Namami Gange Project and irregularities in the transfer and postings of officials.

Khatik was not provided with any information despite speaking to the top officials of the government and the department. He has named the Principal Secretary in the irrigation for hanging up on his call and added that any government agency could investigate his charges.

An excerpt from the letter read, "Keeping chief minister Yogi Adityanath's zero tolerance to corruption in mind, on July 9, I sought details about the transfers made in the department in 2022-23, but that too wasn't provided to me. When I sought clarification, my phone was bluntly disconnected midway through the conversation, and this is a big insult of an elected public representative," quoted Hindustan Times.

What Actions Have Been Taken?

Swatantra Dev Singh, a prominent Other Backward Class (OBC) leader and president of BJP's UP unit, heads the Jal Shakti Ministry in the Cabinet.

Dinesh Khatik's resignation has come at a time where when sources suggest that Cabinet Minister Jitin Prasada was anguished by action against senior officials in the Public Works Department (PWD) for alleged corruption and irregularities in the transfer and postings of officials and had sought a meeting with Shah in Delhi.

On the orders of the Chief Minister of UP, Prasad's Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Arun Kumar Pandey, was dismissed from his office, and five other officials were suspended on Tuesday.

Similar action is likely in the Health Department after a committee appointed by the CM presented an unfavourable report on allegations of irregularities in doctor transfers.

Also Read: Political Row Over Caste Census In Agneepath Recruitment Scheme- Here's All You Need To Know

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Dinesh Khatik 
Resignation 
Corruption 
Discrimination 
Dalit Minister 

Must Reads

Tamil Nadu: 19-Yr-Old Brain-Dead Student Gives New Lease Of Life To 5 Patients In Chennai
Future Is Here! This Gujarat-Based University Is Set To Launch 'Drone Pilot Training' Campaign
SC Grants Bail To Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair In All Six Cases Filed In UP, Disbands SIT
'Because I'm Dalit': UP Minister Dinesh Khatik Resigns From Cabinet Alleging Discrimination, Corruption
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X