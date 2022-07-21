'Because I'm Dalit': UP Minister Dinesh Khatik Resigns From Cabinet Alleging Discrimination, Corruption

Dinesh Khatik, an influential Dalit leader from western Uttar Pradesh, was inducted as minister of state (MoS) for jal shakti in September last year. However, on Tuesday, July 19, he resigned from the Yogi Adityanath government levelling severe charges of discrimination and corruption in the Cabinet.

Khatik, on Wednesday, July 20, sent his resignation from the state council of ministers, alleging that officials of his ministry were discriminating against him because of his caste.

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the minister wrote, "My letters are not answered, and I have not been given any powers because I am a Dalit Minister," quoted The Hindu.

What Is The Matter?

A two-time legislator from the Hastinapur (reserved) constituency in the Meerut district mentioned one instance where he sought information on July 9 about the issue of corruption in the Namami Gange Project and irregularities in the transfer and postings of officials.

Khatik was not provided with any information despite speaking to the top officials of the government and the department. He has named the Principal Secretary in the irrigation for hanging up on his call and added that any government agency could investigate his charges.

An excerpt from the letter read, "Keeping chief minister Yogi Adityanath's zero tolerance to corruption in mind, on July 9, I sought details about the transfers made in the department in 2022-23, but that too wasn't provided to me. When I sought clarification, my phone was bluntly disconnected midway through the conversation, and this is a big insult of an elected public representative," quoted Hindustan Times.

What Actions Have Been Taken?

Swatantra Dev Singh, a prominent Other Backward Class (OBC) leader and president of BJP's UP unit, heads the Jal Shakti Ministry in the Cabinet.

Dinesh Khatik's resignation has come at a time where when sources suggest that Cabinet Minister Jitin Prasada was anguished by action against senior officials in the Public Works Department (PWD) for alleged corruption and irregularities in the transfer and postings of officials and had sought a meeting with Shah in Delhi.

On the orders of the Chief Minister of UP, Prasad's Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Arun Kumar Pandey, was dismissed from his office, and five other officials were suspended on Tuesday.

Similar action is likely in the Health Department after a committee appointed by the CM presented an unfavourable report on allegations of irregularities in doctor transfers.

