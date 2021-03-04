UP Man Beheads 17-Yr-Old Daughter In Hardoi, Walks Down Street With Severed Head

In a horrific incident, a man beheaded his 17-year-old minor daughter with a sharp-edged weapon and walked down the street to the local police station with the severed head in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district.

According to media reports, the incident took place on Wednesday, March 3. A 10-second video of the man, identified as Sarvesh Kumar, carrying the victim's head is going viral on social media.

The accused reportedly told the police that he took such a drastic step after he found his daughter in an intimate moment with a young man he did not approve of. Since then he had been planning to kill them.



Times Now reported that Kumar, a vegetable vendor in Pandeytara village within the jurisdiction of Majhila police station in Hardoi district, in a fit of rage, beheaded his daughter with a sharp-edged weapon. He left the body of his daughter bleeding at home and took the chopped head in his hands, walked for around 2 km with the head, to surrender at the police station.

Reports also state that before Kumar could reach the police station, one of the officials stopped him and arrested him. Taking cognisance of the ghastly incident, Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said that further action was being taken.

"We have recovered the beheaded body and weapon used in the crime. The accused has been arrested for the murder of his daughter," said Vats, reported the Free Press Journal.

The Logical Indian Take

In Uttar Pradesh's Narkhurd village, four family members of a woman hacked her partner to death after finding both of them in a compromising position in her house on Monday, March 1.

A young woman was burnt alive by her family members over an inter-faith love affair in the state's Sant Kabir Nagar district. The incident was reported on February 16.

On February 12, a 27-year-old man was mercilessly killed and her 25-year-old partner was thrown out of a moving car allegedly over a love-affair.

Uttar Pradesh has earned the distinction for reporting numerous incidents of honour killings and love-affair-related murder cases. Today's honour killing crimes are proof of society's inappropriate cultural and behavioural code of conduct and its rigid reinforcement that hold the potential to push people to such extremities without the fear of law.

Men and women, who violate the code are chased, hunted down, beaten up publicly, ostracised, forcibly remarried, brutalised and killed.

It is crucial to understand that there is no honour in killing.

