Maharashtra: Girls Forced To Strip, Dance By Cops In Jalgaon, Probe Ordered

The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into the incident where police officers allegedly stripped girls and forced them to dance in Jalgaon.

According to The Indian Express, girls from a hostel in Jalgaon complained that a few people and police officers entered the hostel premises on the pretext of conducting a probe and later forced some girls to strip and dance. The video clip of the incident was widely shared on social media platforms.

Calling the incident 'unfortunate', Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on Wednesday, March 3, said that the government has formed a four-member high-level committee who have been asked to submit the report in two days. "Further action will be taken after the report is submitted," he added.

Before Deshmukh's announcement, former BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had called the incident grave and alleged the government was only taking note of such an incident and called for stricter action.

In response, Deshmukh said that the action would be taken after gathering all the evidence, including video recording, documents and statements.

Objecting to it, the BJP leader said the police already have all the information about the incident. "If the police machinery is not going to take information after spending ₹15,000 crores, why this government (is needed then)?"

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that the government was taking action due to the video evidence. Had it been a news report, it would have been a different case.

