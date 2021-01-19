Law Student Arrested In UP'S Gorakhpur For Allegedly Posting Vulgar Content Against PM Modi, CM Yogi

A law student of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University has been arrested for allegedly posting vulgar content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, NDTV reported.

According to the FIR, LLB first-year student Arun Yadav, a resident of Panditpura village in Chauri Chaura, had posted an objectionable post on social media a few days ago that was later taken down.

The student was arrested on Sunday, January 17, and was also suspended from the institution by the university authorities.

"The youth was arrested and jailed on Sunday under Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 469 (whoever commits forgery, intending that the document or electronic record 1 forged shall harm the reputation of any party) IPC and also under Section 66 of IT Act (Punishment for sending offensive messages through communication service, etc)" senior police official, Sumit Shukla, said.

The IT team of University had recorded the post, suspended him and also initiated disciplinary action against the student.



The University had also issued a notice against the student to present his version or else strict action would be taken against him.

