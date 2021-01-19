Gujarat: 15 Labourers Sleeping On Roadside Crushed To Death By Truck In Surat

Fifteen migrant workers sleeping by the roadside were crushed to death in Gujarat's Surat district after a dumper ran over them.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat. The dumper driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle after it hit sugarcane hanging out of a tractor coming from the opposite direction.



Twelve including a one-year-old girl, died on the spot, while three others died in a nearby hospital, The Indian Express reported. All the deceased hailed from Banswada in Rajasthan. The dumper driver and cleaner are among the six injured who are admitted to a hospital in Surat.

"The dumper driver lost control over steering after his vehicle had slightly hit a tractor loaded with sugarcanes. The dumper ran over on footpath where labourers were sleeping, causing the tragic incident. The dumper driver and cleaner are injured, and they are under treatment at the SMIMER hospital," District Superintendent of Police, Usha Rada, said.

The Kosamba police have lodged a complaint against the driver and have initiated a probe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled the deaths and expressed grief in a tweet.



The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 19, 2021

