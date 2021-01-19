Trending

Gujarat: 15 Labourers Sleeping On Roadside Crushed To Death By Truck In Surat

The dumper driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle after it hit sugarcane hanging out of a tractor in the opposite direction.

The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat   |   19 Jan 2021 8:05 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Gujarat: 15 Labourers Sleeping On Roadside Crushed To Death By Truck In Surat

Credits: NDTV

Fifteen migrant workers sleeping by the roadside were crushed to death in Gujarat's Surat district after a dumper ran over them.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat. The dumper driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle after it hit sugarcane hanging out of a tractor coming from the opposite direction.

Twelve including a one-year-old girl, died on the spot, while three others died in a nearby hospital, The Indian Express reported. All the deceased hailed from Banswada in Rajasthan. The dumper driver and cleaner are among the six injured who are admitted to a hospital in Surat.

"The dumper driver lost control over steering after his vehicle had slightly hit a tractor loaded with sugarcanes. The dumper ran over on footpath where labourers were sleeping, causing the tragic incident. The dumper driver and cleaner are injured, and they are under treatment at the SMIMER hospital," District Superintendent of Police, Usha Rada, said.

The Kosamba police have lodged a complaint against the driver and have initiated a probe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled the deaths and expressed grief in a tweet.

