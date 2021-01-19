Gujarat: 40 Arrested After Clash During Ram Temple Donation Rally In Kutch

Gujarat Police have arrested at least 40 people Kutch district after three cases were filed to probe the violence that broke out on Sunday, January 17, that allegedly left one man dead and several others injured, including policemen.

On Sunday, violent clashes broke out between two communities during a procession to raise funds for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The police have made the arrests on charges of murder, rioting, arson and conspiracy among others, NDTV reported.

During the rally, which was reportedly organised by the right-wing group the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), "loud religious slogans were raised as the rath passed a mosque that provoked another community leading to clashes with swords and sticks and arson," an injured cop claimed.

The police also said that the group had no permission to carry out the "rath yatra".

The police had to use tear gas shells to control the situation, Kutch (East) Superintendent of Police Mayur Patil said.

"After the rally, the body of a migrant worker from Jharkhand was found about 200 metres from the clash site in Kidana village, and the police are trying to ascertain if he was killed as part of that violence," Patil said.

Recently, Congress's Digvijaya Singh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi warning of similar clashes.



"Carrying lathis and swords and raising slogans to incite a community cannot be a part of any religious ceremony. Such developments cannot be part of the Hindu religion... such developments... damaged the social harmony. You are aware that other religious communities are not against temple construction. So, as the country's Prime Minister, you direct states to stop fundraising processions where people carrying arms are inciting other communities," Singh wrote.

