UP: Khap Panchayat In Muzaffarnagar Bans Jeans, T-Shirts For Girls, Shorts For Men

A Kshatriya Khap Panchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday, March 9, banned jeans, t-shirts, and skirts for women and shorts for men across villages saying they are part of western culture and that people should wear traditional Indian clothes.

The Rajput community panchayat also warned that those found violating the diktat will be punished and face a boycott, Hindustan Times reported.

Announcing the decision, community leader and Kisan Sangh chief Thakur Puran Singh said it has decided to bar women from wearing jeans and men from wearing shorts. "We should wear our traditional clothes such as sarees, 'ghagra' and 'salwar-kameez'," he said.



Those found violating the order will be punished and boycotted from the community, Singh warned.

"When tradition and culture are destroyed, the society is also destroyed," he said.

He also asked Rajputs to boycott those girl schools where skirts or pants-top were part of the uniform.

The panchayat had gathered in Pipalshah village under Charthawal police station. Members of the Kshatriya community from over a dozen villages participated in the Panchayat.

The khap panchayat also protested the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to give reservation to Scheduled Castes (SC) and backward classes in the upcoming panchayat polls.

