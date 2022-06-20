Murder Accused UP Jail Inmate Passes Class 10 Exam With Flying Colours, Scores 1st Division

A 30-year-old inmate lodged in Shahjahanpur jail has cleared Class 10th Uttar Pradesh board exams bagging first division. According to police officials, Manoj Yadav was awarded capital punishment by a Sessions Court in November last year for murdering a five-year-old child in 2015.

A resident of the Kalan area of the district, Yadav scored 64 per cent marks in the board examination, Superintendent of Shahjahanpur Jail BD Pandey told PTI, according to The New Indian Express.

An inmate of quiet demeanour, he was awarded capital punishment a few months after applying for the class 10th examination.



"After being awarded the capital punishment, he left studies for a month and isolated himself. Our staff noticed this and with the involvement of counsellors, he was encouraged to concentrate on his exams," Pandey said.



With efforts from jail staff and the personal involvement of the Superintendent, Yadav began his studies again and cleared the exams with flying colours. He was one of the four inmates to apply for the exams.



One more inmate has scored passing marks, Pandey said. "He was delighted when we told him about the result. This will certainly help him stay positive and spend his energy on positive things until his punishment is commuted," he said.



A total of 163 inmates lodged in various state prisons cleared the UP board exams. Over 1600 inmates are currently lodged in Shahjahanpur jail. Results for both Class 10th and Class 12th were declared on June 19.

163 Inmates Clear 10th And 12th Exams

A total of 95 inmates passed the Class 10th board exam, while 68 cleared the Class 12th exam.



According to the UP board officials, a total of 103 inmates appeared in the Class 10th exam from 12 district jails, 95 of which cleared it with a pass percentage of 92.23.



Total of 96 inmates from 16 district jails appeared in the exam, of which 68 cleared the exam, making a pass percentage of 70.83, The Economic Times reported.



Most of the inmates who appeared in the board exams were from Ghaziabad district jail. While 33 inmates appeared in the class 10th exam, of which 31 cleared it, 25 others appeared in the class 12th exam and passed it.

