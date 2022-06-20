All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Murder Accused UP Jail Inmate Passes Class 10 Exam With Flying Colours, Scores 1st Division

Image Credits: Live Hindustan, Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Murder Accused UP Jail Inmate Passes Class 10 Exam With Flying Colours, Scores 1st Division

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Uttar Pradesh,  20 Jun 2022 11:46 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Manoj Yadav was awarded capital punishment by a Sessions Court in November last year for murdering a five-year-old child in 2015. He scored 64 per cent marks in the board examination.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A 30-year-old inmate lodged in Shahjahanpur jail has cleared Class 10th Uttar Pradesh board exams bagging first division. According to police officials, Manoj Yadav was awarded capital punishment by a Sessions Court in November last year for murdering a five-year-old child in 2015.

A resident of the Kalan area of the district, Yadav scored 64 per cent marks in the board examination, Superintendent of Shahjahanpur Jail BD Pandey told PTI, according to The New Indian Express.

An inmate of quiet demeanour, he was awarded capital punishment a few months after applying for the class 10th examination.

"After being awarded the capital punishment, he left studies for a month and isolated himself. Our staff noticed this and with the involvement of counsellors, he was encouraged to concentrate on his exams," Pandey said.

With efforts from jail staff and the personal involvement of the Superintendent, Yadav began his studies again and cleared the exams with flying colours. He was one of the four inmates to apply for the exams.

One more inmate has scored passing marks, Pandey said. "He was delighted when we told him about the result. This will certainly help him stay positive and spend his energy on positive things until his punishment is commuted," he said.

A total of 163 inmates lodged in various state prisons cleared the UP board exams. Over 1600 inmates are currently lodged in Shahjahanpur jail. Results for both Class 10th and Class 12th were declared on June 19.

163 Inmates Clear 10th And 12th Exams

A total of 95 inmates passed the Class 10th board exam, while 68 cleared the Class 12th exam.

According to the UP board officials, a total of 103 inmates appeared in the Class 10th exam from 12 district jails, 95 of which cleared it with a pass percentage of 92.23.

Total of 96 inmates from 16 district jails appeared in the exam, of which 68 cleared the exam, making a pass percentage of 70.83, The Economic Times reported.

Most of the inmates who appeared in the board exams were from Ghaziabad district jail. While 33 inmates appeared in the class 10th exam, of which 31 cleared it, 25 others appeared in the class 12th exam and passed it.

Also Read: New Stargazing Spot! Ladakh To Get Country's First Dark Sky Reserve To Boost Astro Tourism


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
UP Jail Inmate 
Class 10 Exam 
UP Results 
Shahjahanpur Jail 

Must Reads

Murder Accused UP Jail Inmate Passes Class 10 Exam With Flying Colours, Scores 1st Division
Old Newsclip Of Army Aspirant Committing Suicide Revived Falsely Linking It To Agniveer Scheme
Shocking! This Tamil Nadu Civil Engineering Graduate Is Stitching Shoes To Earn A Living
Edited Poster Of Film "Muhammed" Viral With Derogatory Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X