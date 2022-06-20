New Stargazing Spot! Ladakh To Get Country's First Dark Sky Reserve To Boost Astro Tourism

A part of Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary at Hanle, Ladakh, will soon turn into India's first Dark Sky Reserve. The site aims to host activities to promote astronomy tourism, boosting local tourism and the economy through science.

On June 16, officials of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), the Ladakh Union Territory administration and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council signed a tripartite agreement in the presence of Lt Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur, director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) Bengaluru Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, Member of Parliament of Ladakh Jamyang Namgyal, and other officials.

Preserving Night Sky From Light Pollution

Once declared as the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR), there will be several strict guidelines for the locals and tourists in the area to follow once the reserve is officially announced. The administration, local council members and scientists will collectively work towards preserving the night sky from unwanted light pollution and illumination, a severe threat to the scientific observations and natural sky conditions, The Indian Express reported.



Both locals and tourists will have to adhere to regulations imposed on the outdoor lighting, use of high beam vehicle headlights, light-reflecting shields and dark curtains, among the other measures to lessen light pollution and unwanted illumination.



It is not the first time science will contribute to tourism, nor is it the first time for astronomy tourism in India. However, the concept of a dark sky reserve is a first for the region of Ladakh as well as India, The Times of India reported.



The HDSR will be an area stretching 22 km in radius centred around the Hanle observatory.

Excellent Destination For Sky Gazing

Being a cold desert region, Ladakh holds excellent potential for undertaking uninterrupted astronomical observations. Dry weather and pristine environmental conditions prevail during most of the year, making Hanle a good choice for sky gazing and setting up astronomical observatories.



At the height of 4,500 metres, Hanle is already home to an optical, a gamma-ray and an infrared telescope at the Indian Astronomical Observatory complex operated by the IIA. These telescopes have been used to study stars, galaxies, exoplanets and the evolution of the universe.



Though work towards realising the project has been ongoing for many years now, bringing all stakeholders, including the community, monastery representatives, the hill council members, the Indian Army and the government on the same page was a long-drawn task.



The local community will also receive training in regards to astro-tourism activities. Hanle Observatory visitor centre will be a one-stop-shop where one can have community-tourist-scientist interaction.

