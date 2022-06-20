All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
New Stargazing Spot! Ladakh To Get Countrys First Dark Sky Reserve To Boost Astro Tourism

Image Credits: Twitter/IIA, Twitter/Lt. Governor Ladakh

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

New Stargazing Spot! Ladakh To Get Country's First Dark Sky Reserve To Boost Astro Tourism

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Ladakh,  20 Jun 2022 9:56 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

It is not the first time science will contribute to tourism, nor is it the first time for astronomy tourism in India. However, the concept of a dark sky reserve is a first for the region of Ladakh as well as India.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A part of Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary at Hanle, Ladakh, will soon turn into India's first Dark Sky Reserve. The site aims to host activities to promote astronomy tourism, boosting local tourism and the economy through science.

On June 16, officials of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), the Ladakh Union Territory administration and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council signed a tripartite agreement in the presence of Lt Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur, director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) Bengaluru Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, Member of Parliament of Ladakh Jamyang Namgyal, and other officials.

Preserving Night Sky From Light Pollution

Once declared as the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR), there will be several strict guidelines for the locals and tourists in the area to follow once the reserve is officially announced. The administration, local council members and scientists will collectively work towards preserving the night sky from unwanted light pollution and illumination, a severe threat to the scientific observations and natural sky conditions, The Indian Express reported.

Both locals and tourists will have to adhere to regulations imposed on the outdoor lighting, use of high beam vehicle headlights, light-reflecting shields and dark curtains, among the other measures to lessen light pollution and unwanted illumination.

It is not the first time science will contribute to tourism, nor is it the first time for astronomy tourism in India. However, the concept of a dark sky reserve is a first for the region of Ladakh as well as India, The Times of India reported.

The HDSR will be an area stretching 22 km in radius centred around the Hanle observatory.

Excellent Destination For Sky Gazing

Being a cold desert region, Ladakh holds excellent potential for undertaking uninterrupted astronomical observations. Dry weather and pristine environmental conditions prevail during most of the year, making Hanle a good choice for sky gazing and setting up astronomical observatories.

At the height of 4,500 metres, Hanle is already home to an optical, a gamma-ray and an infrared telescope at the Indian Astronomical Observatory complex operated by the IIA. These telescopes have been used to study stars, galaxies, exoplanets and the evolution of the universe.

Though work towards realising the project has been ongoing for many years now, bringing all stakeholders, including the community, monastery representatives, the hill council members, the Indian Army and the government on the same page was a long-drawn task.

The local community will also receive training in regards to astro-tourism activities. Hanle Observatory visitor centre will be a one-stop-shop where one can have community-tourist-scientist interaction.

Also Read: Heroic Act! Own Family Stuck, Army Officer Rescues Over 100 People In Flood Affected Assam



Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Dark Sky Reserve 
Star Gazing 
Astro Tourism 
Ladakh Tourism 

Must Reads

Murder Accused UP Jail Inmate Passes Class 10 Exam With Flying Colours, Scores 1st Division
Old Newsclip Of Army Aspirant Committing Suicide Revived Falsely Linking It To Agniveer Scheme
Shocking! This Tamil Nadu Civil Engineering Graduate Is Stitching Shoes To Earn A Living
Edited Poster Of Film "Muhammed" Viral With Derogatory Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X