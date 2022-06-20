All section
Heroic Act! Own Family Stuck, Army Officer Rescues Over 100 People In Flood Affected Assam

The Logical Indian Crew

Heroic Act! Own Family Stuck, Army Officer Rescues Over 100 People In Flood Affected Assam

Tashafi Nazir

Assam,  20 Jun 2022 7:03 AM GMT

Captain Rupam Das led an Indian Army column in operation to rescue scores of villagers in the flooded Sathikuchi village, nearly 30 km east in the adjoining Nalbari district.

Citing an example of service before self, a young Assamese Army officer is conducting rescue operations in the flood-affected areas in Assam even as his own family members are battling the devastating floods and stranded at home.

Captain Rupam Das has saved over a hundred lives so far, even though he had the option of attending to his family at Pathsala in western Assam's Bajali district. Instead, he chose to lead an Indian Army column in operation to rescue scores of villagers in the flooded Sathikuchi village, nearly 30 km east in the adjoining Nalbari district, The New Indian Express reported.

Recognising the efforts of the young officer, the Army said in a statement, "During flood rescue operations by the Army, the dedicated officer saved over a hundred lives despite his family members being stranded."
"His action is an exceptional example of selfless service to humanity and the nation. Such inspiring acts manifest exceptional human values and strong military grooming and display the foundational qualities of the nation's youth," the statement added.

Another Army team helped evacuate a cancer patient in her 40s, stranded at her flooded home in Kamrup district's Palepara village for three consecutive days, and sent her to an advanced healthcare centre in Guwahati, The Hindu reported.

Army Rescues Over 4500 People

The Army joined the Assam rescue operations four days ago. Fourteen composite columns have rescued more than 4,500 people in seven districts, including patients, the elderly and children.

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said six people drowned and three were buried alive in landslides across the state during the last 24 hours. So far, 342.28 lakh people of 5,137 villages across 33 districts have been affected by the second wave of floods, and 1,86,424 people have taken shelter across 1,147 relief camps. Till now, 1,07,370.43 hectares of cropland have been damaged.

Floods and landslides have killed 109 people across three northeastern States since April this year. While 71 died in Assam, 18 of them in landslides, 32 people lost their lives in Meghalaya and six in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Flood Situation Worsens In Assam As Death Toll Rises To 62; PM Assures All Possible Support From Centre

