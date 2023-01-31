UP Cabinet Approves Plan To Promote Cultivation & Processing Of Millets

According to a formal announcement, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet adopted a plan on Saturday to encourage the cultivation, processing, and consumption of millets in the state. The announcement claims that the cabinet approved the "Uttar Pradesh Millets Revival Programme" (UPMRP).

According to the release, the state government will pony up 186.26 crore rupees to run the UPMRP from 2022–2023 (January 1, 2023) to 2026–2027.

Shortlisting Of Farmers

The implementation of this project will involve all 75 of the state's districts. According to the news, for four years, farmers will start getting a free mini-kit of millet seeds every year in 2023–2024, a report by Mint said.

Farmers will be selected among individuals who have registered on the website of the agriculture department or who have received the Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Moreover, SC/ST farmers will make up 25% of the recipients, with women farmers being given special consideration.

Facilities for millet product processing, packing, and marketing will be constructed, and mobile outlets/stores will also be encouraged.

Expansion Of Food Processing Sector

The UP cabinet also agreed to the proposal to release the Uttar Pradesh Food Processing Industry Policy-2022. The statement claims that the decision to implement the policy was made in an effort to expand the food processing sector, draw in investment, create jobs, and increase stakeholder income.

The Department of Horticulture and Food Processing has been recognised as the nodal department. In contrast, the Directorate of Horticulture and Food Processing has been appointed as the nodal agency, according to the release.

The state cabinet also approved the implementation of the excise policy for 2023–2024. The statement states that the excise policy for the years 2023-2024 is being released with the objectives of generating the largest amount of income in order to fully support key government projects and offer stability to the alcohol business while making the policy appealing.

The cabinet also authorised the free transfer of 8.345 hectares of land to the medical education department in order to launch a medical college in the Chitrakoot district utilising a PPP model.

