All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Kerala: To Curb Food Poisoning Cases, Eateries To Now Mention Use-By Date On Food Parcels

Image Credits: Facebook, unsplash (representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Kerala: To Curb Food Poisoning Cases, Eateries To Now Mention 'Use-By' Date On Food Parcels

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Kerala,  12 Jan 2023 8:59 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

In the wake of the recent food poisoning cases being reported from Kerala, the Health department has directed food eateries around the state to issue details such as "use-by-date" on food parcels sold.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

God's own country's health department was posed with a new challenge with the rising cases of food adulteration and poisoning being reported from multiple districts. Last year in December, over 100 cases of food poisoning were reported from one district alone. Finding a solution to this concern, the department, along with food eateries around the state, has brought new regulations that will keep consumers informed about the food they consume.

Food Parcels To Now Carry Necessary Information

In an attempt to curb the incidence of food poisoning, the state health department has directed food joint owners to mention the 'use-by time' on food parcels. Such information was earlier only available on packed snacks and bakery goods in the form of 'expiry dates' and 'best before' dates. In a move to keep people informed on every food item they purchase, Health Minister Veena George has instructed that the 'use-by-time' information be attached to every food parcel that goes out. The Minister further advised the public not to eat parcelled food items that come in after the use-by time.

Additionally, the eateries have also agreed to use only pasteurised eggs for making egg mayonnaise or continue providing eggless mayonnaise. The accompaniment sold along with many dishes, especially in Arabic restaurants, has been incriminated in many recent episodes of food-borne illnesses in Kerala. By switching to pasteurised eggs, a good share of food poisoning cases through raw eggs that harbour the salmonella bacteria can be avoided.

The decision was taken in a meeting convened by the Minister with the representatives of hotels, restaurants, bakeries, street food joints, and catering units. Collaboratively they look into restoring the trust and hygiene people expect from the eateries.

Enabling People To Directly Report To Officials

In the meeting, Veena George directed shop owners in the food business to take a licence or registration. They were also asked to cooperate with the hygiene rating on shops as implemented by the food safety department. This system offers an idea to understand if an eatery is abiding by the regulations and provides the chance for the eatery to ensure their hygienic practice to their consumers. Furthermore, all shops have also been instructed to display the toll-free number of the food safety department so that consumers can reach out for their concerns.

The representatives have agreed to address the shortcomings and ensure hygiene in their service by setting up inspection teams to rectify all deficiencies. According to a report by the New Indian Express, all these measures had intensified after a nurse had reportedly died of food poisoning in Kottayam on January 2.

Also Read: Alarming! Increasing Food Poisoning Cases In India Makes Food Safety A Public Health Priority

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Food Poisoning 
Public eateries 
Restaurants 
Food parcel 
Healthy consumption 
Health Department 
Kerala government 
Veena George 

Must Reads

Media Outlets Falsely Claim That A Muslim Man Stabbed A Delhi Cop To Death
Equality In Ranks! Women Officers Prepare For Deployment To Indian Army's Regiment Of Artillery
India's Plastic Menace! Only 30% Of India's 3.4 Million Tonnes Of Annual Plastic Waste Is Recycled, Report
Agricultural Education To Be Revamped Conforming With NEP 2020, Emphasis On Skill Development
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X