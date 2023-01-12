Kerala: To Curb Food Poisoning Cases, Eateries To Now Mention 'Use-By' Date On Food Parcels

God's own country's health department was posed with a new challenge with the rising cases of food adulteration and poisoning being reported from multiple districts. Last year in December, over 100 cases of food poisoning were reported from one district alone. Finding a solution to this concern, the department, along with food eateries around the state, has brought new regulations that will keep consumers informed about the food they consume.

Food Parcels To Now Carry Necessary Information

In an attempt to curb the incidence of food poisoning, the state health department has directed food joint owners to mention the 'use-by time' on food parcels. Such information was earlier only available on packed snacks and bakery goods in the form of 'expiry dates' and 'best before' dates. In a move to keep people informed on every food item they purchase, Health Minister Veena George has instructed that the 'use-by-time' information be attached to every food parcel that goes out. The Minister further advised the public not to eat parcelled food items that come in after the use-by time.

Additionally, the eateries have also agreed to use only pasteurised eggs for making egg mayonnaise or continue providing eggless mayonnaise. The accompaniment sold along with many dishes, especially in Arabic restaurants, has been incriminated in many recent episodes of food-borne illnesses in Kerala. By switching to pasteurised eggs, a good share of food poisoning cases through raw eggs that harbour the salmonella bacteria can be avoided.

The decision was taken in a meeting convened by the Minister with the representatives of hotels, restaurants, bakeries, street food joints, and catering units. Collaboratively they look into restoring the trust and hygiene people expect from the eateries.

Enabling People To Directly Report To Officials

In the meeting, Veena George directed shop owners in the food business to take a licence or registration. They were also asked to cooperate with the hygiene rating on shops as implemented by the food safety department. This system offers an idea to understand if an eatery is abiding by the regulations and provides the chance for the eatery to ensure their hygienic practice to their consumers. Furthermore, all shops have also been instructed to display the toll-free number of the food safety department so that consumers can reach out for their concerns.

The representatives have agreed to address the shortcomings and ensure hygiene in their service by setting up inspection teams to rectify all deficiencies. According to a report by the New Indian Express, all these measures had intensified after a nurse had reportedly died of food poisoning in Kottayam on January 2.

Also Read: Alarming! Increasing Food Poisoning Cases In India Makes Food Safety A Public Health Priority