UP Bans Sale Of Liquor, Meat Within 10 Sq Km Area Around Mathura

The Uttar Pradesh government has banned the sale of liquor and meat within the 10 square km area of Mathura-Vrindavan, citing it as a pilgrimage site. There are a total of 22 Nagar Nigam wards in the area.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the decision on Friday, September 10, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Vrindavan, India Today reported.



He said that the decision was taken following the demands raised by the seers of the Braj region. "The authorities have been directed to keep this region meat and alcohol free," Yogi said, adding that the officers concerned were asked to make plans for employing people who were previously engaged in the business.



The announcement came days after the Yogi Adityanath-led government had put a complete ban on the sale of meat and liquor in Mathura.

Traders Should Instead Take Up Selling Milk



While speaking at the Krishnotsava 2021 programme, the Chief Minister suggested that those involved in alcohol and meat trade should instead take up selling milk and help in reviving the glory of Mathura, which is famous for producing large quantity of animal milk, Mint reported.



During his Mathura visit, Yogi prayed to Lord Krishna to eliminate the novel coronavirus infection from the planet. "The government will make every effort to develop Brij Bhumi and there will be no shortage of funds for this. We are looking at a fusion of modern technology and the cultural and spiritual heritage for the development of the region," he said, according to India Today.

