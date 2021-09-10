No Jeans Or T-Shirts In Office As It Sends Wrong Message To People: Uttarakhand DM

All section
Caste discrimination
The Logical Indian Crew

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Uttarakhand,  10 Sep 2021 6:18 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Bageshwar DM Vineet Kumar has issued an order asking district officials and employees not to wear denim and T-shirts during their office shifts. The concerned heads should ensure the implementation of the order else necessary action would be initiated, it added.

A district magistrate in Uttarakhand has issued an order asking district officials and employees not to wear denim and T-shirts during their office shifts. Bageshwar's District Magistrate Vineet Kumar in the order stated that it does not look graceful when employees or other officials attend meetings sporting such outfits.

He said that all employees and district officials must adhere to the new rules and not wear denim, t-shirts during meetings with higher officials.

"It has come to my notice that some district-level employees and officials are sporting denim and T-shirts while attending meetings of senior officials. This doesn't look decent for a government servant," Kumar said in his order issued to the heads of departments in Bageshwar district. The DM added that sporting denim and t-shirts not only sends a "wrong message" to people, but also tarnishes the image of the office, News18 reported.



Employees To Attend Office In Formals

The order stated that employees must attend office in "decent formal attire". The concerned heads should ensure the implementation of the order else necessary action would be initiated, it added. However, the DM did not specifically mention any dress code for government employees.

With this order, Bageshwar becomes the first district to implement a 'dress code' in offices. Earlier, the DM of Udham Singh Nagar had issued a similar order, but he was transferred within hours before it could be implemented.

Welcoming the move, the president of Uttarakhand Secretariat (Employees) Union Deepak Joshi said they had urged employees to dressT appropriately. In the past, Bihar, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh had issued a dress code for all their employees.

