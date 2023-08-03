Nuh Violence: Unrest Spreads Amid Gurugram Migrants, Internet Ban Extended Till August 5

Parts of Haryana remained gripped in tensions for the third day as the Nuh violence spread to the other parts, leading in the death of six people and injuring dozens. The communal clashes first broke out during a Hindu religious procession in Nuh district, after rumours spread that the absconding cow vigilante Monu Maneser, a key accused in Bhiwani killings, would also attend the event.

Bhiwani case is linked to the death of two cousins Junaid and Nasir, whose charred bodies were found inside a four-wheeler in Haryana's Bhiwani district in February.

Communal violence in parts of Haryana, particularly in the Nuh district, has led the state government to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The clashes between a group of young men and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad during a religious procession resulted in six deaths and left more than 20 police personnel injured.

To address the tense situation, peace committee meetings have been held to promote harmony, and leaders have appealed for calm. In an effort to control the violence, Gurugram's deputy commissioner has issued an order prohibiting fuel stations from selling loose petrol and diesel, except in emergency situations.

The Haryana government has reported six deaths, with 116 people arrested and 90 detained in connection with the clashes. Around 44 FIRs have been registered, and the violence has spread to neighboring areas like Delhi and Rajasthan's Bhiwani, as per a report in Livemint.

Mobile internet services were initially suspended in Nuh and Faridabad until Wednesday, but the shutdown has been extended until August 5 due to the critical situation in those areas. Mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh and some other places in the state, which were suspended till August 5, have been restored for three hours from 1 pm on Thursday, officials said.

Attacking the Opposition,Congress MP Randeep Surjewala said, "What was the government doing when these violent clashes broke out in Gurugram, Nuh, Sohna...This was the malice of the government (Haryana govt)."

BSP chief Mayawati said that Nuh violence proves the failure of law and order in Haryana just like in Manipur.

“In Haryana, the incitement of riots, its spread into parts of Gurugram without any constraint, triggering of violence and huge loss of public property and religious places prove the failure of law and order in Haryana just like Manipur," Mayawati said.

Security Strengthened In Adjoining Districts

Around 50 people have been arrested in connection with the Nuh violence, including Dinesh Bharti, the head of Jai Bharat Mata Vahini, who is accused of posting a video inciting communal violence. In Gurugram, police have identified 50 social media accounts carrying objectionable posts related to the violence.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology witnessed a massive spike in content related to the incident, which was hateful and vitriolic in nature, on social media, sources said as per a report in India Today

As per report, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said that the situation is totally under control and normalcy has been restored and markets have opened. "In Gurugram, the situation is totally under control, Sohna was our main focus area, a peace committee meeting has taken place there, normalcy restored and markets have opened. We have conducted a flag march as well," Nishant Yadav said.

The security has been strengthened in the adjoining districts of Nuh — Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram — in light of the violence. The situation has caused fear among Muslim migrants in Gurugram, with many considering leaving for their hometowns due to the threats and unrest.

Union Minister of State and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh expressed concern over participants carrying swords and sticks in a religious yatra, holding both sides responsible for the series of clashes in various districts of Haryana.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has deployed 20 companies of central forces in the state, with additional deployments requested in Nuh and other affected areas.

As violence erupted in Gurgaon, companies in the city have taken proactive measures to ensure employee safety, with several firms reinstating work-from-home policies temporarily.

The situation remains tense as authorities work to quell the violence and restore peace in the affected regions. Efforts are being made to prevent further escalation of communal tensions, and vigilance by law enforcement and local communities remains crucial to maintaining order and stability.

