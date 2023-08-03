Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Allahabad HC Allows ASI Survey

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi will continue. The court dismissed the plea from the Muslim side, which raised concerns that the survey may cause damage to the structure. The survey will be conducted in accordance with the terms specified in the ASI's affidavit.

The survey will be a "scientific" examination of the barricaded area, excluding the sealed area of the 'wazukhana.' The Gyanvapi case began when a group of women approached the Varanasi court claiming that a temple had previously existed at the site. The court ordered a video survey of the complex to investigate the matter. During the survey, a controversy arose over a structure claimed by the Hindu side to be a shivling (a representation of Lord Shiva) while the mosque management committee stated that it was part of a fountain in the wazukhana (ablution area).

On July 21, a Varanasi court directed the ASI to conduct the survey to determine the historical nature of the site. However, the survey was initially stalled by the Supreme Court, which ordered a temporary halt to allow time for any appeals against the district court's order. Now, with the Allahabad High Court's ruling, the ASI survey will proceed as planned.

Muslim leader Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali stated that the Muslim side has the option to approach the Supreme Court if they wish to challenge the Allahabad High Court's decision. The issue remains a subject of contention and legal scrutiny, with both sides presenting their claims and evidence in the ongoing legal proceedings.

“Issue of commission is permissible. Varanasi Court justified. The scientific survey is necessary in the interest of justice,” the order stated, as per Hindustan Times.



“I welcome this verdict. I am confident that the truth will come out after the ASI survey and Gyanvapi issue will be resolved,” UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said after the Allahabad HC verdict.

During the hearing, the ASI told the court that there will be no damage to the structure and in its order, the Allahabad HC emphasised that the condition has to be upheld. The court said the ASI must ensure that no damage is caused to the structure. The ASI assured the court that it has the technical capabilities to do the survey without causing structural damage or doing any excavation.

"If we call it Gyanvapi mosque, there will be a problem. Whoever has eyes can see that there was a temple. What is a trishul doing inside a mosque? What is a jyotirlinga doing there? The walls are screaming that it is a temple. And a proposal should come from the Muslim society that there has been a historical mistake," Yogi Adityanath earlier said on Gyanvapi case.

What Did SC Say Earlier?

The apex court specifically directed the Solicitor General to inform the ASI team that no "invasive work" or excavation should take place at the site. According to reports, Tushar Mehta assured the court that no bricks had been removed or were planned to be removed. He explained that the current activities involve measurement, photography, and radar-based surveys, which are intended not to impact the structure.

On the morning of 24 July, 2023, an ASI team arrived at the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi to conduct a scientific survey of the mosque complex, situated adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Previously, the Varanasi Court had issued directions for an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, with the exclusion of the 'Wazukhana' area, which has been sealed.

During the scientific survey conducted by the ASI team in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, the Muslim side representing the Gyanvapi mosque chose not to participate. The 30-member ASI team arrived at the Gyanvapi mosque at 6:30 am to carry out the survey. However, the Muslim side claimed that they had not received any notice from the ASI regarding their participation in the survey. Initially, the ASI team briefly halted the survey in anticipation of the Muslim side's arrival.

