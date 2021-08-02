Unnao Rape Survivor Alleges Harassment By Personal Security Officers, Approaches Court

In a significant development in the 2017 Unnao rape case, the survivor has come forward alleging harassment by the personal security officers (PSOs) who were deputed in the area under the Supreme Court directions.

Directed Inquiry

After the allegations, District and Sessions judge Dharmesh Sharma ordered the investigating officer of the CBI to submit an impact assessment report over the accusations by the survivor with the help of the local police, The Indian Express reported. CBI has been probing the case since the beginning.

The lawyer representing the complainant said the security forces were spiteful to her and her family members. Her fundamental rights were also compromised to a level where she wasn't allowed to meet her counsel and appear in court. Due to this, they were unable to take the case forward effectively in a democratic way, the lawyer added.

The judge also mentioned a sealed envelope received from the police, in which allegations against the survivor and her family have been raised in the statement. The Court has directed the authority to initiate an inquiry.

2019 Accident

The court also upheld the CBI investigation in the 2019 road accident, in which the minor and her family, travelling by car, were hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli. Two of the girl's aunts died in the accident, while she and her lawyer were critically injured.

The family alleged criminal conspiracy and complained against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting the minor in 2017.

After the investigation, the CBI had concluded that there was no evidence of foul play.

Also Read: COVID-19: Bhubaneshwar Becomes First City To Vaccinate 100% Eligible Population