Nearly 18,37,586 doses of vaccine were administered, more than the set target of 18 lakh doses. Additionally, about 1 lakh migrant workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.

Odisha   |   2 Aug 2021 7:57 AM GMT
COVID-19: Bhubaneshwar Becomes First City To Vaccinate 100% Eligible Population

Odisha has gained momentum in the COVID-19 vaccination drive, as Bhubaneshwar became the first city to vaccinate 100 percent (with two doses) of its eligible population. The Municipal Corporation on Saturday, July 31, confirmed that the city achieved the target it had set for July.

Around 3.25 lakh people above 45 years of age and 5.17 lakh between the 18-44 years age group were targeted to be vaccinated.

Nearly 18,37,586 doses of vaccine were administered, more than the set target of 18 lakh doses, which was estimated based on the population as per the 2011 Census. Additionally, about 1 lakh migrant workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.

Benchmark Achieved

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Bhubaneshwar Deputy Commissioner (southeast zonal) Anshuman Rath said that the corporation had decided to vaccinate all the eligible people by the end of July. He conveyed his gratitude to the people for their cooperation and helping the authorities achieve the target.

"We had set a benchmark for the age groups and wanted to complete it in a specific timeline. BMC has a record of around nine lakh people above 18 years of age in the city, including around 31,000 healthcare workers and 33,000 frontline workers. Around 5,17,000 people are in the age group of 18 to 44 years, and 3,25,000 people are above 45 years of age," he was quoted as saying.

Around 85.6 percent of healthcare workers and 87.3 percent of frontline workers have received the jab.

Among the 45-years age group, more than 4 lakh have taken the first dose, and 3.21 lakh have completed their vaccination process. Of the 18-44 years age group, 5.7 lakh people have got at least a single dose, and 3.9 lakh received the second dose.

10,67,147 persons have been given the first dose, and 7,92,885 have received both doses.

Pregnant Women

Among the pregnant women, they're receiving their first dose vaccination in all the available centres, Nath informed. The corporation is running 55 centres, of which 30 are primary healthcare centres, 15 are mobilised centres, and others are drive-in vaccination centres.

