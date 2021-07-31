Health

Shocking! Video Records Ants Crawling On Paralysed COVID Patient's Face In Gujarat Hospital

The 47-year-old patient was facing multiple health complications and had tested positive for COVID-19 when she was brought to the hospital. She was, later, shifted to the COVID ward.

The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat   |   31 July 2021 8:12 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-07-31T14:09:24+05:30
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Shocking! Video Records Ants Crawling On Paralysed COVID Patients Face In Gujarat Hospital

Image Credits: Twitter/ANI

In a shocking case of medical negligence, a video of ants crawling on a paralysed COVID-19 patient's face, who was admitted to a government-run hospital in Gujarat, is making rounds on social media. The clip has triggered outrage prompting the authorities to order an inquiry.


The video was shot by the husband of the woman when he had gone to visit her at the SSG (Sir Sayajirao General Hospital) on Thursday, July 29.

According to The Times of India, the woman was facing multiple health complications and had tested positive for COVID-19 when she was brought to the hospital. She was, later, shifted to the COVID ward. Her husband visited and was recording their conversation when he noticed ants crawling on her face.

He alleged the hospital authorities of severe negligence and stated that adequate attention was not being paid to the patients in the ward.

"All the staff have been given strict instructions to maintain high standards of hygiene and also remain alert in attending patients. The spillage of food from the pipe might have attracted the ants," said the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Ranjan Aiyer, while ordering an inquiry into the incident, reported Tribune India.

Contributors

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

