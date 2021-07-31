Shocking! Video Records Ants Crawling On Paralysed COVID Patient's Face In Gujarat Hospital

In a shocking case of medical negligence, a video of ants crawling on a paralysed COVID-19 patient's face, who was admitted to a government-run hospital in Gujarat, is making rounds on social media. The clip has triggered outrage prompting the authorities to order an inquiry.

Gujarat | A video has surfaced in which ants were seen crawling on the face of paralysed COVID patient in ICU of Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Vadodara



"We've ordered an enquiry on the matter. We'll take necessary steps after investigating the matter," says Superintendent pic.twitter.com/HLhLvwVRQp — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021





Video Shows Ants Crawling on Face of Paralysed Covid - 19 Patient | in Gujarat Hospitalhttps://t.co/UkGKnLhkea — ETVTelangana (@etvtelangana) July 31, 2021

The video was shot by the husband of the woman when he had gone to visit her at the SSG (Sir Sayajirao General Hospital) on Thursday, July 29.

According to The Times of India, the woman was facing multiple health complications and had tested positive for COVID-19 when she was brought to the hospital. She was, later, shifted to the COVID ward. Her husband visited and was recording their conversation when he noticed ants crawling on her face.

He alleged the hospital authorities of severe negligence and stated that adequate attention was not being paid to the patients in the ward.

"All the staff have been given strict instructions to maintain high standards of hygiene and also remain alert in attending patients. The spillage of food from the pipe might have attracted the ants," said the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Ranjan Aiyer, while ordering an inquiry into the incident, reported Tribune India.

Also Read: 'No Deaths Due To Manual Scavenging In Last 5 Years': Govt