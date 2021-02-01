Budget 2021 Highlights: FM Sitharaman Says Budget "Provides Every Opportunity For Recovery"

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, February 1, presented the Union Budget 2021-22 by saying that the coronavirus pandemic "is the dawn of a new era, one in which India is poised to be a land of new hope". The Budget has been tasked to get the country back on track as the world's fastest-growing major economy by increasing spending on job-creation and rural development while tackling the pandemic.

The Budget was presented in paperless form for the first time and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was seen carrying a Made in India tablet in a red case instead of the 'bahi khata'.

FM Sitharaman said that the Budget 2021 would be 'unlike anything seen so far.'

"It is likely to be a conservative Budget, not an expansionary one": Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, CARE Ratings#BudgetWithNDTV pic.twitter.com/Qia9W67ZJO — NDTV (@ndtv) February 1, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said that FM Sitharaman had to give four-five mini-budgets as packages in 2020 and said that the upcoming budget would also be seen as part of that series.

Following are the highlights of the Union Budget 2021-22: