Dr Kafeel Khan Named As History-Sheeter By Uttar Pradesh Administration, To Remain On Police Radar

Dr Kafeel Khan has been named as a history-sheeter by Gorakhpur administration among 80 other criminals.

The officials said the names were included in the list under the instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jogendra Kumar, Outlook reported. Gorakhpur now has a total of 1,543 history-sheeters or persons with a criminal record.

Khan was suspended from the Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das Medical College, over accusations of involvement in deaths of several children, allegedly due to oxygen gas shortage in 2017. The tragedy shook the nation with the Yogi Adityanath government receiving massive criticism over its handling of the crisis.

Khan's brother, Adeel said that the history-sheet against the doctor was opened last year, on June 18, 2020, but the information to the media was given only last week, on Friday.

In a video message on Saturday, Khan alleged that the state authorities were negligent in monitoring criminals, but was keen in opening history-sheets of innocent people.

"The UP government has opened my history-sheet. They say that they will monitor me for life. Good, give two security guards who will keep an eye on me for 24 hours. At least, I will be able to save myself from fake cases. In Uttar Pradesh, the situation is such that criminals are not monitored, but the history-sheet of innocent persons is opened," he said.

न्यायालय और जाँच रिपोर्ट में चिकित्सा लापरवाही / भ्रष्टाचार से दोषमुक्त हूँ ऑक्सिजन कांड के आरोपी लिखना बंद करें 🙏



इसी वजह से अपराध अधिक है और अपराधियों के हौसले बुलंद हैं

अपराधियों पर कोई करवाई नहीं और राजनीतिक द्वेष में निर्दोष ,बेगुनाह पर करवायी https://t.co/rVSqS1GXur pic.twitter.com/3gb0bcOpvz — Dr Kafeel Khan (@drkafeelkhan) January 30, 2021

