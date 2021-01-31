Trending

Dr Kafeel Khan Named As History-Sheeter By Uttar Pradesh Administration, To Remain On Police Radar

In a video message on Saturday, Khan alleged that the state authorities were negligent in monitoring criminals, but was keen in opening history-sheets of innocent people.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   31 Jan 2021 10:21 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-01-31T16:00:38+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Dr Kafeel Khan Named As History-Sheeter By Uttar Pradesh Administration, To Remain On Police Radar

Credits: The Indian Express 

Dr Kafeel Khan has been named as a history-sheeter by Gorakhpur administration among 80 other criminals.

The officials said the names were included in the list under the instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jogendra Kumar, Outlook reported. Gorakhpur now has a total of 1,543 history-sheeters or persons with a criminal record.

Khan was suspended from the Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das Medical College, over accusations of involvement in deaths of several children, allegedly due to oxygen gas shortage in 2017. The tragedy shook the nation with the Yogi Adityanath government receiving massive criticism over its handling of the crisis.

Khan's brother, Adeel said that the history-sheet against the doctor was opened last year, on June 18, 2020, but the information to the media was given only last week, on Friday.

In a video message on Saturday, Khan alleged that the state authorities were negligent in monitoring criminals, but was keen in opening history-sheets of innocent people.

"The UP government has opened my history-sheet. They say that they will monitor me for life. Good, give two security guards who will keep an eye on me for 24 hours. At least, I will be able to save myself from fake cases. In Uttar Pradesh, the situation is such that criminals are not monitored, but the history-sheet of innocent persons is opened," he said.

Also Read: Supreme Court Collegium Holds Promotion Of Bombay HC Judge Pushpa Ganediwala Over POCSO Verdicts

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian