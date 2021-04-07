Pune: Unable To Get ICU Bed, Woman Dies Of COVID-19 After Delivering Twins

A woman succumbed to COVID-19 due to a delay in arranging an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed, after giving birth to two healthy baby girls on Tuesday, April 7, at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra.



The 35-year-old woman from the Pimprigaon area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, was admitted to the hospital three days ago, where she underwent a caesarean operation and delivered the babies on Monday.

The situation became critical when her oxygen levels dropped after the operation, and she was needed to be sent to an ICU. However, due to the lack of ICU beds at the hospital, the doctors recommended the woman's family to seek care at other hospitals, but they could not do so.

An ICU bed was finally made available at the YCM hospital itself as one of the patients moved to a regular bed from the ICU. But the woman could not be saved.

YMCH dean Dr Rajendra Wable said, "After the delivery, her condition deteriorated and did not improve. Her oxygen level dipped, and she had to be admitted to the intensive care unit. She was put on a ventilator and passed away on Tuesday morning," The Indian Express reported.

Wable said the woman was due for delivery this month, and she had a thyroid problem and other comorbidities.

The patient was first admitted to the hospital between March 28 to April 1 and was then sent for home isolation. Doctors at the hospital said that the patient was readmitted on Sunday after she complained of cough, fever, headache and sore throat. And on admission, her oxygen level was 93 per cent.

She complained of backache and breathlessness on Monday at 4 pm, and her oxygen level had fallen to 88 per cent. She was put on remdesivir, and her family was informed about the high danger involved.

On Monday, at 7 pm, an emergency caesarean operation was performed under spinal anaesthesia.

A doctor said, "The surgery was uneventful. The patient delivered two female children of 2.1kg at 7.16 pm and 1.5 kg at 7.20 pm. Both babies were immediately admitted to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit''.

Doctors said the patient was put under non-invasive ventilator support and her oxygen level improved to 86 per cent. "Around 12.10 am on Tuesday, the patient became unconscious, and she was intubated. The patient went into sudden cardiac arrest at 10.15 am. All efforts to revive her condition failed, and the patient was declared dead at 10.55 am on Tuesday.''



Dr Wable said both the babies are healthy, and their test report was awaited. He added that there were 20 pregnant women admitted to YCM hospital currently, and three of them are in intensive care units.

