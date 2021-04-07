Trending

AIIMS To Close Down 'Walk-In' Outpatient Department Registrations Amid Surging COVID-19 Cases

However, the Outpatient Department (OPDs)/ speciality clinics will continue to provide required services only for those patients with prior appointments.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   7 April 2021 9:24 AM GMT
Writer : Sanya Kakkar | Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Abhishek M
AIIMS To Close Down Walk-In Outpatient Department Registrations Amid Surging COVID-19 Cases

Image Credit: Pixabay 

AIIMS has decided to close down routine walk-in for Outpatient Department (OPD) registrations, and speciality clinics at all centres from April 8, to minimise the possibility of the spread of coronavirus.

However, the OPDs/ speciality clinics will continue to provide required services only for those patients with prior appointments.

"In view of increased need to minimise the possibility of community spread of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to also optimise diversion of available manpower and materials, resources for the care and treatment of suspected/confirmed patients of COVID-19 disease, it has been decided to temporarily close down routine walk-in for OPD patient registrations, including speciality clinics in AIIMS hospital and all centres with effect from April 8", a communique sent to all chiefs of Centres and Heads of all clinical departments said, reported by Times Now.

Respective departments may fix the number of daily new and follow-up patients in the oOPD) for four successive weeks depending upon the available staff strength after contributing to the COVID-19 pool.

All departments in AIIMS have been asked to inform their faculty-in-charge and OPD services via email so that necessary system amendments can be made.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Minister Slaps Hospital Mess Staff Over Poor Quality Food

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sanya Kakkar

Sanya Kakkar

(Remote Intern)

She is a travel enthusiast. Keeps travelling, seeking adventure and ways to learn from and interact with cultures which are very different from her own. She particularly drawn to ancient traditions which are still surviving and evolving. To stories of people working in unique, challenging environments and those who live in close bond with nature. Her main goal as a journalist is to create combine a sense of story which conveys the truth.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Digital Editor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian