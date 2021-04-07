AIIMS To Close Down 'Walk-In' Outpatient Department Registrations Amid Surging COVID-19 Cases

AIIMS has decided to close down routine walk-in for Outpatient Department (OPD) registrations, and speciality clinics at all centres from April 8, to minimise the possibility of the spread of coronavirus.

However, the OPDs/ speciality clinics will continue to provide required services only for those patients with prior appointments.

"In view of increased need to minimise the possibility of community spread of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to also optimise diversion of available manpower and materials, resources for the care and treatment of suspected/confirmed patients of COVID-19 disease, it has been decided to temporarily close down routine walk-in for OPD patient registrations, including speciality clinics in AIIMS hospital and all centres with effect from April 8", a communique sent to all chiefs of Centres and Heads of all clinical departments said, reported by Times Now.

Respective departments may fix the number of daily new and follow-up patients in the oOPD) for four successive weeks depending upon the available staff strength after contributing to the COVID-19 pool.



All departments in AIIMS have been asked to inform their faculty-in-charge and OPD services via email so that necessary system amendments can be made.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Minister Slaps Hospital Mess Staff Over Poor Quality Food