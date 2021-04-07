Maharashtra: Minister Slaps Hospital Mess Staff Over Poor Quality Food

Maharashtra Minister Bacchu Kadu slapped the food contractor of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Akola over the quality of food being served to COVID patients, reported NDTV.

The incident occurred when the Guardian Minister of Akola district made a surprise visit to the hospital after receiving several complaints regarding poor quality food being served to the patients, including those suffering from COVID.

The local media had also reported about the poor food quality food served to the government-run facility hospital.

During the hospital visit, Kadu found that quality food served to the patients was not up to the mark. He called the mess staffer and asked for an explanation for the poor quality of food. Kadu was not satisfied with his answer and, in the rage, slapped him.

After the incident, Kadu said, "I have asked the district sub-divisional officer to conduct a further inquiry for the poor quality meal and non – maintenance of record related to gain stocks and food supplies to the hospital."

A video purportedly showing Kadu slapping the food contractor has gone viral on social media.