Trending

Maharashtra: Minister Slaps Hospital Mess Staff Over Poor Quality Food

The incident occurred when the Guardian Minister Bacchu Kadu made a surprise visit to the hospital after receiving several complaints regarding poor quality food being served to the patients, including those suffering from COVID.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   7 April 2021 7:38 AM GMT
Writer : Susmita Modak | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Maharashtra: Minister Slaps Hospital Mess Staff Over Poor Quality Food

Image Credit: NDTV

Maharashtra Minister Bacchu Kadu slapped the food contractor of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Akola over the quality of food being served to COVID patients, reported NDTV.

The incident occurred when the Guardian Minister of Akola district made a surprise visit to the hospital after receiving several complaints regarding poor quality food being served to the patients, including those suffering from COVID.

The local media had also reported about the poor food quality food served to the government-run facility hospital.

During the hospital visit, Kadu found that quality food served to the patients was not up to the mark. He called the mess staffer and asked for an explanation for the poor quality of food. Kadu was not satisfied with his answer and, in the rage, slapped him.

After the incident, Kadu said, "I have asked the district sub-divisional officer to conduct a further inquiry for the poor quality meal and non – maintenance of record related to gain stocks and food supplies to the hospital."

A video purportedly showing Kadu slapping the food contractor has gone viral on social media.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Cops Thrash Man For Not Wearing Mask In Public, Suspended

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Susmita Modak

Susmita Modak

(Remote Intern)

Always love to raise the unraised matter. In a world of worries, she is always ready to come over her comfort zone and to take the step ahead of spreading awareness.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian