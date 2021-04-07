Madhya Pradesh: Cops Thrash Man For Not Wearing Mask In Public, Suspended

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, two policemen in Madhya Pradesh's Indore were seen pinning down a man and brutally thrashing him for not wearing a mask in public.

According to media reports, the incident took place in Firoz Gandhi Nagar under the Pardesipura police station area. Both the officers— Kamal Prajapat and Dharmendra Jat were suspended.

The 35-year-old man was not wearing a face mask. On noticing this, the cops caught him on the road and sought an explanation for violating the COVID protocol.



The officers claimed that, on being confronted, the man grabbed the collar of one cop and hurled abuses at him.

Meanwhile, another police official said that the man in the video faces cheating and extortion charges in the city, as reported by India Today.

"My father was badly beaten up because his mask was below his chin. They [police] didn't listen to me," said the man's son who was screaming for help.



To enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour, the local administration in Indore city has set up temporary jails to put behind the bars people who are found roaming in public places without masks As many as 15 personnel have been deputed in the temporary jail to keep a watch on prisoners and CCTV cameras are also installed in the premises.

