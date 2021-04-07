India Records Highest-Ever Single-Day Spike Of 1.15 Lakh COVID Cases, Next Four Weeks Critical

With over 1.15 lakh new infections, the number of coronavirus cases in India hit an all-time high on Wednesday, April 7.

According to the data provided by the state and union territories, the number of cases breached the one-lakh mark for the second time in three days.

The country's death toll went up to 1,66,177 after 630 new fatalities were registered in a span of 24 hours.

The Union Health Ministry, while addressing the media, stated that the pandemic had intensified and the transmission of the virus was occurring at a faster pace than last time.



Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh have emerged as the hotspots reporting the maximum number of confirmed cases and deaths.



"The impact of the pandemic has increased in the country. Warnings were given that the situation should not be taken for granted. The situation of the pandemic has worsened and the speed of increasing COVID-19 cases is higher than last time," said NITI Aayog Member(Health) Dr VK Paul, reported Live Mint.



He said that people's participation would play a vital role in controlling the second wave of the pandemic and warned that the next four weeks would be very critical for the country.



"Still, in terms of the population size and in terms of deaths per million we are doing well and the pandemic is in control."



The government had earlier pointed out that a lackadaisical attitude towards COVID-appropriate behaviour had been instrumental in causing a surge in infections.



It said that the tools to fight the pandemic had remained the same and states ought to tighten measures like ramping up testing and vaccination drives, marking containment zones and enforcing wearing masks.

Data released from the ministry has listed 10 districts with the highest number of new cases. Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik, Bengaluru Urban, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Delhi and Durg are on the list.

Cases per million in the country are 9,192 as compared to the world average of 16,783 cases per million - Secretary, @MoHFW_INDIA

