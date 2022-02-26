Ukraine Crisis: 'Ironfist' Boxing Legend Is Mayor Of Kyiv And Has Pledged To Not Give Up Without A Fight

Former boxing heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko has confirmed that he is fully committed and is ready to take up arms alongside his brother and fellow Hall of Famer Wladimir Klitschko to fight in what he described as a "bloody war" after Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea following a declaration of war. Thus far, approximately 100,000 people have already fled the country as explosions and gunfire rocked Ukraine's major cities, and dozens have been reported killed.

Fight For Kyiv

VitVitali Klitschko, who has been serving as the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv since 2014, revealed that he is ready to fight for his country against the Russian armed forces. The 50-year-old also added that he has no other choice but to fight.

Furthermore, "Dr Ironfist" also claimed that Kyiv was under threat, and the priority was to work with the military forces and the police to support critical infrastructure, including the delivery of gas, water and electricity for its citizens and added that the civilians are ready to defend Kyiv as soldiers, reported CNN.

Meanwhile, Wladimir Klitschko - the former heavyweight champion, enlisted in Ukraine's reserve army earlier this month - said that his love for Ukraine compelled him to fight for it.

"The Ukrainian people are strong. And it will remain true to itself in this terrible ordeal. A people longing for sovereignty and peace. A people who consider the Russian people their brothers," Wladimir wrote on LinkedIn on February 24.

He then went on to add that they do not want this war, and Ukrainian citizens have chosen democracy; however, democracy is a delicate regime.

"Democracy cannot defend itself; it needs the will of the citizens, the commitment of everyone. Basically, there is no democracy without democrats," he further wrote.

"Military Operation" In Donbas Region

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation on Thursday (February 24) in Ukraine in what can be the beginning of war in Europe over Russia's calls for an end to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO) eastward expansion. Just moments after the Russian announcement, numerous explosions were also heard from Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine.

Speaking on a special "military operation" in the Donbas region, the Russian President warned other nations that any attempt to interrupt the Russian action would result in "consequences". Delivering a speech during an emergency address, Putin further added that the operation had been launched to demilitarise Ukraine and defend those individuals "suffering persecution and genocide" by the Kyiv regime.

Also Read: MEA Teams Head To Ukraine Land Borders To Help Evacuate Stranded Indian Students