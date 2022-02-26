All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Ukraine Crisis: Ironfist Boxing Legend Is Mayor Of Kyiv And Has Pledged To Not Give Up Without A Fight

Image Credit: Instagram/Vitali Klitschko, Instagram/Vitali Klitschko and Wikimedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Ukraine Crisis: 'Ironfist' Boxing Legend Is Mayor Of Kyiv And Has Pledged To Not Give Up Without A Fight

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Others/World,  26 Feb 2022 9:42 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-02-26T16:10:14+05:30check update history

Editor : Al Arafat Sherfuddeen | 

Al Arafat Sherfuddeen

Al Arafat Sherfuddeen

Executive Editor

Passionate writer about current events, politics and happenings nationally and globally. An agent of communal harmony and an ardent Arsenal fan.

See article by Al Arafat Sherfuddeen

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Russia launched a multi-front invasion on February 24 in Ukraine in what can be the start of a war in Europe over Russia's calls for an end to NATO's eastward expansion.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Former boxing heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko has confirmed that he is fully committed and is ready to take up arms alongside his brother and fellow Hall of Famer Wladimir Klitschko to fight in what he described as a "bloody war" after Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea following a declaration of war. Thus far, approximately 100,000 people have already fled the country as explosions and gunfire rocked Ukraine's major cities, and dozens have been reported killed.

Fight For Kyiv

VitVitali Klitschko, who has been serving as the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv since 2014, revealed that he is ready to fight for his country against the Russian armed forces. The 50-year-old also added that he has no other choice but to fight.

Furthermore, "Dr Ironfist" also claimed that Kyiv was under threat, and the priority was to work with the military forces and the police to support critical infrastructure, including the delivery of gas, water and electricity for its citizens and added that the civilians are ready to defend Kyiv as soldiers, reported CNN.

Meanwhile, Wladimir Klitschko - the former heavyweight champion, enlisted in Ukraine's reserve army earlier this month - said that his love for Ukraine compelled him to fight for it.

"The Ukrainian people are strong. And it will remain true to itself in this terrible ordeal. A people longing for sovereignty and peace. A people who consider the Russian people their brothers," Wladimir wrote on LinkedIn on February 24.

He then went on to add that they do not want this war, and Ukrainian citizens have chosen democracy; however, democracy is a delicate regime.

"Democracy cannot defend itself; it needs the will of the citizens, the commitment of everyone. Basically, there is no democracy without democrats," he further wrote.

"Military Operation" In Donbas Region

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation on Thursday (February 24) in Ukraine in what can be the beginning of war in Europe over Russia's calls for an end to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO) eastward expansion. Just moments after the Russian announcement, numerous explosions were also heard from Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine.

Speaking on a special "military operation" in the Donbas region, the Russian President warned other nations that any attempt to interrupt the Russian action would result in "consequences". Delivering a speech during an emergency address, Putin further added that the operation had been launched to demilitarise Ukraine and defend those individuals "suffering persecution and genocide" by the Kyiv regime.

Also Read: MEA Teams Head To Ukraine Land Borders To Help Evacuate Stranded Indian Students

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Al Arafat Sherfuddeen
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Russia Ukraine 
Ukraine Russia Crisis 
Ukraine Crisis 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X