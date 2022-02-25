With Ukraine closing its airspace, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has now sent teams to the land borders in Poland, Hungary, Slovak Republic, and Romania to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in the country. As per Karnataka Disaster Management Authority's (KSDMA) list on Friday, a total of 91 Karnataka students studying medicine in Ukraine are still waiting to be extracted from the war-hit nation.

The Karnataka state government has also set up a toll-free Helpline Centre to assist the evacuation of its people stranded in Ukraine. Worried citizens can contact authorities on 080-22340676

Geographically, Ukraine shares its western border with these nations, while Russia is conducting a full-fledged attack on the country from the eastern side. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter and said that he had spoken to his counterparts in these four countries.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also revealed that Indian Air Force aircraft are prepared in case they need to be pressed into service for evacuation.

He also revealed that out of the estimated 20,000 Indians in Ukraine, approximately 4,000 managed to leave the country in the last few weeks.

Indian Students Stranded In Ukraine

MEA teams are currently being sent to Hungary's Zahony border post, opposite Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast of Ukraine; Romania's Suceava border; Slovak Republic's Vyse Nemecke border and Poland's Krakowiec border. Currently, Indian nationals in Ukraine who are near these border points have been instructed to contact these teams for assistance.

On February 24, the Indian Embassy stated that the imposition of martial law has made movement difficult in the country and urged all Indian nationals in Ukraine not to leave their homes and seek the closest bomb shelters if they hear air sirens.

India is also closely monitoring the current situation in Ukraine, and the focus is on the security and safety of Indians, particularly students. The MEA control room was also expanded and made operational on a 24×7 basis amid the crisis. The control room has also fielded more than 980 calls so far and answered over 850 emails, reported The New Indian Express.

@IndiainUkraine issues a fresh advisory for all Indian Nationals/Students in Ukraine.



Alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of our citizens.



📞 Additional 24*7 helplines:



+38 0997300428

+38 0997300483

+38 0933980327

+38 0635917881

+38 0935046170 pic.twitter.com/95EHCPSOKy — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 24, 2022

"Military Operation" In Donbas Region

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation on Thursday (February 24) in Ukraine in what can be the beginning of war in Europe over Russia's calls for an end to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO) eastward expansion. Just moments after the Russian announcement, numerous explosions were also heard from Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine.

Speaking on a special "military operation" in the Donbas region, the Russian President warned other nations that any attempt to interrupt the Russian action would result in "consequences". Delivering a speech during an emergency address, Putin further added that the operation had been launched to demilitarise Ukraine and defend those individuals "suffering persecution and genocide" by the Kyiv regime.

