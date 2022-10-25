Zeal, Intuitive & Controversy! Looking At New UK PM Rishi Sunak's Journey In British Politics

British politician Rishi Sunak scripted history after he became the United Kingdom's first prime minister with an Indian-origin after garnering nearly 200 public nominations from the Tory lawmakers. Sunak replaces Liz Truss, who resigned after she had defeated him in a Tory contest less than two months ago.

The 42-year-old would serve as the first British-Asian prime minister of the United Kingdom and become UK's first-ever Hindu PM as well. So, let's take a trip down memory lane to look at Rishi Sunak's journey in British politics.

Sunak's Political Career!

In early 2015, Sunak was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) in Richmond, Yorkshire and rapidly advanced through the Conservative party's ranks and voiced his support to the "Brexit" calls. The now Prime Minister-designate of the UK had also participated in Ex-UK PM Boris Johnson's "leave EU" referendum as one of his backers. He made history when he was appointed to the most significant UK Cabinet position, the Exchequer Chancellor, in February 2020.

However, it was during the peak of the global COVID pandemic when the 42-year-old rose to prominence on the back of his economic support for workers and businesses that included a job retention strategy that is said to have prevented widespread unemployment in Britain, reported Business Times.

But, Sunak sustained a lot of backlash due to the 'partygate' scandal, which involved him violating COVID protocols and putting together lockdown parties at government offices. Eventually, this triggered a crisis in the Johnson administration, ultimately leading to Boris losing his 10 Downing Street stay.

The controversy around the new UK PM did not end there, as he was also chastised for his rich wife's non-domiciled tax status. The tax status grated a person born in another country, or whose parent was born in a different country, to pay tax in Britain only on income earned in the country.

UK's Political Crisis

Liz Truss had taken over from a disgraced Johnson, who resigned three years into his term after a slew of scandals threatened to bring down his administration. However, Truss managed her stay in the office for only 44 days, as she stepped down as the UK PM on October 20.

Also Read: From HAL To ISRO! Here's How India Is Becoming Potential Exporter In Defence, Global Commercial Launch Service Department