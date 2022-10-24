All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
From HAL To ISRO! Heres How India Is Becoming Potential Exporter In Defence, Global Commercial Launch Service Department

Image Credit: Wikipedia, Facebook/ISRO (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

From HAL To ISRO! Here's How India Is Becoming Potential Exporter In Defence, Global Commercial Launch Service Department

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  24 Oct 2022 5:15 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

ISRO used the LVM-3 launch vehicle to successfully put 36 satellites of the UK-based OneWeb satellite communications company in orbit. The launch of the LVM-3 also marked the country's entry into the global commercial launch service market.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

With the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on October 23 successfully launched its heaviest rocket, Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3), from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, and is now building a massive reputation in the global commercial launch service department.

ISRO on Sunday used the LVM-3 launch vehicle to successfully put in orbit a total of 36 satellites of the UK-based OneWeb satellite communications company. The launch of the LVM-3 — with its heaviest-ever payload of 5,796 kg — also marked the country's entry into the global commercial launch service market.

India's Historic Flight

Addressing the gathering at the Mission Control Centre, ISRO Chief S Somanath stated that Diwali celebrations started at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, with LVM3 accomplishing the orbit accurately and marking its very first commercial mission.

All 36 satellites were successfully injected into the orbits approximately 75 minutes after the rocket took off from the Sriharikota spaceport. On the back of Sunday's successful launch, NewSpace also plans to send more satellites next year, reported Hindustan Times.

"Another set of 36 OneWeb satellites will be launched by LVM3 in the first half of next year," the company said in a statement.

HAL Making Its Mark!

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has received interest from countries in the indigenously-designed Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), with many already enquired regarding it during the DefExpo 2022 event, as per reports in The Hindu.

CB Ananthakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of HAL, revealed that for the LCA-Mk1A, 83 had been contracted by the Indian Air Force (IAF), and trials are also on track, with the first delivery set to be done by February 2024. Meanwhile, the bigger and more capable LCA-Mk2 is set to take its first flight by 2026-27.

HAL's LCA-Mk2 is a heavier and much more capable aircraft in comparison to the current LCA variants and the LCA-Mk1A, with 83 of them being contracted under a ₹48,000 crore deal. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had sanctioned a total development cost of ₹9,000 crores, including the ₹2,500 crores that have already been spent for the development of Mk1 & Mk2.

Also Read: 2018 Thoothukudi Firing Incident: DSP, Three Constables Suspended By Tamil Nadu Government

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
ISRO 
HAL 
Indian Army 

Must Reads

India Today Streamed Live Old Video Of British MP Rishi Sunak As His Recent Speech On Reviving UK Economy
Did MP High Court Say Rape Convict Mohammed Firoz Was Kind? No, Viral Claim Is False.
Adilabad Gets Their Second Woman Pilot: Know About Her Journey From Grocery Store To Largest Airline In India
Meet This 59-Year-Old Farmer From Himachal Who Is Preserving Traditional Style Of Farming, Indigenous Seeds
Similar Posts
Meet 91-Year-Old Pardes, Only Potter In Kummari Veedhi Who Continues To Bring Lights To Homes
Trending

Meet 91-Year-Old Pardes, Only Potter In Kummari Veedhi Who Continues To Bring Lights To Homes

The Logical Indian Crew
Supreme Court Modifies Sentence Of Convict In Rape-Cum-Murder Case To 20-Year Of Jail Term
Trending

Supreme Court Modifies Sentence Of Convict In Rape-Cum-Murder Case To 20-Year Of Jail Term

The Logical Indian Crew
SC Points Out Tragic Plight Of Country In Name Of Religion, Directs States To Take Suo Motu Action Against Hate-Mongers
Trending

SC Points Out Tragic Plight Of Country In Name Of Religion, Directs States To Take Suo Motu Action...

The Logical Indian Crew
State Govts Can No Longer Run Independent Broadcast Activities: I&B Ministry
Trending

State Govts Can No Longer Run Independent Broadcast Activities: I&B Ministry

The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat Govt Would Not Levy Fine For Traffic Violations During Diwali, Announcement Triggers Mixed Reactions
Trending

Gujarat Govt Would Not Levy Fine For Traffic Violations During Diwali, Announcement Triggers Mixed...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X