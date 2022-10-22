2018 Thoothukudi Firing Incident: DSP, Three Constables Suspended By Tamil Nadu Government

The government of Tamil Nadu has made the decision to suspend a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and three police constables in connection with the police firing in Thoothukudi back in May 2018, which claimed the lives of 13 people.

Justice Delivered!

Just a couple of days after a report by the Aruna Jagadeesan Commission was submitted to the Assembly, the Home Secretary ordered the suspension of DSP Thirumalai and a few others in the case, reported The Hindu. Furthermore, an explanation was sought from senior police officers to explain why appropriate disciplinary action should not be taken against them, police sources revealed.

What Happened?

Meanwhile, the Commission found excesses on the part of numerous police personnel in the firing that claimed the lives of 13 anti-Sterlite protesters.

The final report named 17 police officers, which included the then Deputy Superintendent of Police, Lingathirumaran, the then Inspector-General of Police (South Zone), Shailesh Kumar Yadav, the then Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police, P. Mahendran, the then Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar and the then inspectors, Thirumalai, Parthiban and Hariharan.

As per a senior police officer, the state government is also set to take legal opinion on further action against these police officers named in the report.

